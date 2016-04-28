6 great ways of making your outdoors look beautiful!

Add a few plants, be it in earthen pots, wooden boxes, or turn an old crate into a interesting planter like the one here designed by PALETS&DECO. If DIY is not your thing, then buy some colourful plastic or clay pots and plant some easy to maintain plants and flowers there. Keep them in a cluster outside where they will receive ample sun and rain. Adding planters though requires you to invest a bit of time and energy into them. Thus, only opt for this if you don't mind getting your hands dirty with a bit of gardening. If you have green hands, and want to turn your backyard into an English country garden, here are 6 tips that will definitely help you.