6 great ways of making your outdoors look beautiful!

While the first impression of someone or something may not be your last impression of them, first impressions do mould our view of anyone or anything very strongly. Be it people or homes, looking good never hurts. Like a good heart with a great personality, a home that shines both indoors and outdoors is always a winner. So dress your home's outdoor areas and reflect a bit of your personality at your doorstep itself! If you are wondering how to go about this, just follow these 6 simple tips and your home's outdoor area is sure to look beautiful.
A fountain is a sprightly, happy addition to any garden or patio. It not just makes the space look stunning, but also becomes the focal point of attention, and can thus distract people from less favourable things around. Whatever be it's shape or size, it immediately enlivens up even the most boring outdoor space. Be it a traditional two or three tiered fountain like the one here, or a modern one like this blue fountain, add a fountain which blends in with the existing architecture and decor of your outdoor space. Also make sure that there is a water source where you add the fountain, and recycle and reuse the water in the fountain to stay eco-friendly.
Be it glass candle lamps with metal hangers, metal pots with clips or hooks, or quaint old lanterns made of metal and clay, there are many things that you can hang from the ceiling, or on the walls outside. Things like lamps and lanterns will not just beautify the space, but also light it up and thereby brighten it up at night. You can even hang purely aesthetic decor items like an unconventional mask, or some jute or woven ornament, or even a windchime to make the place more lively.
If you are not fond of, or scared of hanging things outdoors, opt for sturdy statues that you can place on the ground. Be it tribal terracotta statues like the one's here designed by DESIGNER GALAXY from Nellore, or huge horses made of terracotta, you should opt for statue's made of terracotta as they are easy to maintain, cheap, and look great. You can also opt for more elaborate stone statues like this one of Buddha if you have the budget. While if you want something unconventional, you can go for a cluster of mushrooms made of clay in a corner of your garden or terrace.
Another simple way to brighten up a plain old outdoor area, is to add some shelves and showcase some things there. Be it just a bunch of pots with bright blooming flowers like here, or some earthen figurines, or some souvenirs from your travels, you can showcase many things on simple rustic wooden shelves outdoors. Be it a patio, balcony, terrace or even the area right in front of your door, you can add a couple of shelves and display somethings there that showcases your personality. But to do this make sure your area is not prone to thefts, or you have ample security measures, and only decorate things that can withstand the sun, wind and rain outside.
A trellis also known as a trelliage, is an open framework or lattice of interwoven or intersecting pieces of wood, bamboo or metal that is used for supporting and displaying climbing plants and creepers. A metal trellis looks nice but is often susceptible to rust and thus may look old and worn out easily. A wooden or bamboo trellis is the easiest to maintain outdoors, so go for a trellis made of wood or bamboo in your outdoor space, and grow some money plants, ivy, climbing roses or even grapevines!
Add a few plants, be it in earthen pots, wooden boxes, or turn an old crate into a interesting planter like the one here designed by PALETS&DECO. If DIY is not your thing, then buy some colourful plastic or clay pots and plant some easy to maintain plants and flowers there. Keep them in a cluster outside where they will receive ample sun and rain. Adding planters though requires you to invest a bit of time and energy into them. Thus, only opt for this if you don't mind getting your hands dirty with a bit of gardening. If you have green hands, and want to turn your backyard into an English country garden, here are 6 tips that will definitely help you.