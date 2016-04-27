A Heart-Stopping Home Filled With Lavish Touches!

The bathroom is a statement in luxurious design. The curved wall has niches for shelves whose fluidic design makes for a truly designer look. The contoured shelves have recessed lighting in every row for a golden light to ensconce each item placed on them. A potted plant stands tall while the white bathtub sits in a cream coloured cocoon of stone to one side. The niche above the bathtub is a convenient one that can be used for arranging bath essentials.

This home has a vivid design scheme that brings in the modern, the eclectic and the playful for a look that is visually appealing. Comfort, functionality and modishness have all been given equal importance, so that the inhabitants can work, play or relax with the same abandon! Here is another home tour to inspire you further - A Small and Lovely City Home—Living life à La mode.