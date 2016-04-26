The Most Amazing Small Apartment You Will Ever See!

The den and study are done up entirely in cream and white, with pops of colour dotting the scenery every now and then. The sofas, chairs and even the desk and modern looking swivel chair make this space a soothing one. The intricately engraved artwork behind the couch and the wide tiles on the wall are in the same cream hue, and are visual delights. The drapes and lamps are contemporary but elegant touches.

This home brings in a subtle yet playful scheme that has myriad elements contributing to a designer balance. The colours and flourishes make for lots of aesthetic appeal, even as the interiors come alive with innovative lighting.