6 Tips to grow your own kitchen herbs as a beginner!

Fertilization can be pretty tempting. It helps keep your plants away from pests and the like and vegetables, fresh and healthy. But care needs to be taken to not go overboard with this. Use only as much as is necessary when is comes to artificial or chemical based fertilizers as they can seep into the vegetables itself and cause more harm than good by entering the food chain! You want to keep homegrown vegetables as organic as possible. So stay away from those and use natural fertilizers and manure whenever possible.

Home grown herbs are fruits of your labour. Savouring them can be so much more enjoyable than the store bought ones. With the right tips and tricks, you can achieve the best produce right in your backyard. So why spend anymore in buying from the market when you can get the freshest that there is from across your window? Go ahead and convert your outdoor space to a mini urban farm!