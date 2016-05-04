Asian Design Meets Modern Style In This Gorgeous Home!

Asian style decors and interiors are popularly known to evoke a sense of serenity and tranquillity. The simplicity of the design blended with the warm earth tones makes Asian style coveted amongst most designers. Used to turn a house into a peaceful abode, Asian design is perfect for those who live the fast-paced urban life. At its core, Asian design is a gorgeous combination of various styles, from Japanese to Indian themes. But drawing inspiration from Oriental influences, Asian design brings out its original style from the several centuries ago.
Today on homify 360 we explore this stunning house designed by Ami Environment Design, an architectural firm based in Fukuoka, Japan. The minimal elements and the subtle color palette mixed with the simple furnishing is what makes this house stand out! Ready to explore this space?
Asian designs and themes are largely inspired by the colors and elements of nature. The exterior of the house is covered on either sides with foliage in the form of a trimmed landscape and various planters. The cobbled pathway that leads to the entrance of the house enhances the natural element of the house.
The symmetry and perfection of Asian design is seen in the interiors of the dining room and hallway. Completely embellished in wood, this space brings out the Asian element in the strongest form. Wooden flooring, wooden ceiling, and wooden framework shine on the Japanese theme of Asian design. The designer has furnished the space with a dark wooden dining table and a white ceiling light to illuminate the space with a warm glow. French windows facing the stunning landscape encourage the generous flow of natural light and air.
A bird's eye view from the upper floor shows the open layout of this space. Asian style revels in minimalism and this is seen in the decor and interiors of the house. With a zen-like feel dominating the space, this house proves to be one of the best places to relax after a tiring day. The designer has also designed the stairway with wood, further accentuating the Asian style of the house.
Opening wide into the backyard, the dining and living room area gets an incredible view of nature. The wooden theme flows through the decor and interiors of this room as well. Paneled wood frames the rectangular exit of this backyard, allowing the inflow of air and natural light.
This house joins forces with modern design and nature, making it one element. Minimal and incredibly serene, this house is what weekend getaways should feel like.
