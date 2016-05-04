Asian Design Meets Modern Style In This Gorgeous Home!

Asian style decors and interiors are popularly known to evoke a sense of serenity and tranquillity. The simplicity of the design blended with the warm earth tones makes Asian style coveted amongst most designers. Used to turn a house into a peaceful abode, Asian design is perfect for those who live the fast-paced urban life. At its core, Asian design is a gorgeous combination of various styles, from Japanese to Indian themes. But drawing inspiration from Oriental influences, Asian design brings out its original style from the several centuries ago.

Today on homify 360 we explore this stunning house designed by Ami Environment Design, an architectural firm based in Fukuoka, Japan. The minimal elements and the subtle color palette mixed with the simple furnishing is what makes this house stand out! Ready to explore this space?