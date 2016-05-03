An Elegant Family Home Designed In A Contemporary Style

Have you always wanted to decorate your apartment in style but faced an issue with space? We always associate beautiful style with palatial spaces. When we think of our dream homes, we wish for mansions and palaces. However, one designer is changing this ideology with his innovative designs and incredible use of little space to create something stylish. By incorporating the elements of minimal design with other designs, this designer has changed the way we look at compact spaces.
Today on homify 360 we take a tour through an elegant apartment that's designed in a contemporary style. The brainchild of Perfect Space, an interior architectural firm in Warsaw, Poland, this apartment shines with style despite the space constraint. Perfectly elegant and stunning, this apartment is sure to make you want your own!
Considering the space constraint presented by this apartment, the designer has effortlessly joined together the living room with the kitchen to create a unified space. The open design in minimal style make the room look more spacious and chic. Dark tones of brown contrast beautifully against the subtle tones of white. The contemporary element makes an appearance in the avant-garde dining table that takes the center stage in this space.
Simple, stylish, and sophisticated—these are the words one can use to describe the interiors of this bedroom. With a subtle color palette, the designer has artfully blended the pastel tones of beige with dark tones of black to create something distinctive. The sheer curtains against the black drapes, the single silver ceiling light, and the wooden flooring really brings out the contemporary style.
The decor of the bedroom drifts away from the running theme of the house with the inclusion of striped patterns into the design. The designer has embellished the bedroom wall with a striped pattern in shades of grey and white, enhancing the contemporary style of the decor. A large opaque cupboard takes space in the corner of the room without making the space feel too cluttered.
We end this inspiring home tour with the gorgeous bathroom of this house. The contrast theme flows into the decor of the bathroom, with the play of wood against glass. A single wooden vanity set stands parallel to the glass walk-in shower, enhancing the chic quotient of this space. The slightly weathered wall paint enhances the contemporary style of this space.
Surprisingly gorgeous for a compact space, this apartment is filled with inspirational ideas!