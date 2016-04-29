How to Organise My Bookcase So It Look Fab as well as Functional?

When you have considered how you want to best design and arrange your bookcase, it is now time to carry out this plan. Arrange the books, trinkets and ornaments according to the styles mentioned above. This is not only a satisfying way to organise your belongings, but is a great way of expressing yourself in the design. The final consideration to make is the symmetry. Be sure that there is an equal balance between items on every shelf and on each side. Be sure that one side does not have all the books and none of the ornaments. Ensure that the books are equally distributed amongst all of the shelves and on both sides of the bookcase. This will give the shelf symmetry and create a sense of peace and order in the space. This design is by Frigerio Paolo & Co.

For some a bookcase is merely the place where books are kept. For others a bookcase is an important design item that can dictate the style of the entire room. There are so many styles of bookcase and equally just as many ways of decorating a bookcase. You may have a bookcase that contains only books, or some books and some personal items, or you may have no books at all. To create a bookcase design that will suit your purpose there are several considerations you must make; how can you make the bookcase your design feature? How will you arrange the books? According to colour? Size? Style? Will you include other items? Will you have symmetry? These are just a few things to consider when designing your bookcase. For more inspiration see 5 Stunning Bookcase Designs.