6 Horrible mistakes you always make with your Garden Lawn!

Those with a garden know that being 'lawn proud' is just as important as being 'house proud'. But too often in their over enthusiasm to have a perfect lawn, people do too much and in the process end up spoiling it. So if you are one of those who bring their A-game to everything, and get so fired up that you don't know when to stop, then the these 6 tips will definitely help you curb your enthusiasm and still have a dream lawn. So go ahead and Don't make these mistakes with your lawn!

Mow too early

A rookie mistake that most lawn owners make is that they mow too early. Mowing the lawn before the grass has even got a chance to grow properly spoils the it's quality. So if you want to have a perfect lawn, wait for the grass to grow at least 3 inches tall before you even think of mowing it. Another simple way to know if you need to mow a lawn, is to check if the grass is yellowing. If it is, mow it. Also don't mow too frequently. After the first time, keep a gap of at least two weeks between each mowing session.

Mow too much

Another common mistake that most new lawn keepers make is to mow too much. How much of the grass you cut depends on what kind of grass it is. If it's a luscious green cool-season grass like here, you need to cut it between two to two and a half inch height during spring and fall. In the summer you can keep it up to three inches tall so it can resist the heat. Depending on its species, warm-season grasses need to be trimmed down to a half an inch to two inches. It's short height allows air to circulate around the blades and keeps the soil cool.

Too much fertilizer

Too much of anything is bad. And so too much of fertilizer can be as harmful for a lawn, as too much of heat or cold. A little bit of fertilizer, particularly organic fertilizers made of natural materials like animal wastes and plant and vegetable matter, is good for the soil. But too much of it, and definitely too much of chemical fertilizers ruin the quality of soil, lawn and even the plants and flowers growing around it. So don't over indulge in fertilizers!

No dethatching

Thatch is a menace that anyone who has a lawn is well acquainted with. The term thatch refers to un-decomposed stems and roots that accumulate near the soil surface. To know whether or not your lawn needs dethatching, dig up a small, triangular-shaped plug of turf a few inches deep. If the spongy layer above the soil seems more than an inch thick when you compress it, it is time to have your lawn dethatched.  The best time to dethatch your lawn is when the grass has grown out in the spring or fall. To do this, first expose the soil between the old grass plants, next remove weed colonies using a grape hoe or a rake, and finally fill up the depressions and bumps and even out the surface of the lawn.

Too much or too little water

Water is the life giving force for all living things, and definitely one for a lawn too. However, water can be as destructive, as it can be constructive. Too much water can ruin a perfectly trimmed and healthy lawn in no time, as can too little of it. So play the balancing act well, and water your lawn just right. Find out what kind of soil and grass you have in your lawn, and then read up about how much water they require before watering them. Sprinklers can water a lawn much faster than a quirky can, or a pipe attached to a water body like the one here, but a can or pipe saves a lot more water. So make your choice wisely.

Ignored moss

A beautiful lawn like the one here, in front of this home whose decor has been designed by ANSARI AND ASSOCIATES in Chennai, can be easily go haywire if moss descends upon it. If you live in a coastal city, or a place that receives heavy rainfall throughout the year, your garden is particularly susceptible to moss. Herbicides and chemical controls only have short term effect on moss. Without proper environmental care, the moss creeps back. Thus, the best solution to fight moss is to improve conditions for growing grass, and kill the weeds. If you don't have the time, and want to have a beautiful garden with minimum effort, these 6 tips will definitely come in handy!

Are these ideas helpful? Let us know in the comments below.


