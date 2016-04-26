6 Horrible mistakes you always make with your Garden Lawn!

Thatch is a menace that anyone who has a lawn is well acquainted with. The term thatch refers to un-decomposed stems and roots that accumulate near the soil surface. To know whether or not your lawn needs dethatching, dig up a small, triangular-shaped plug of turf a few inches deep. If the spongy layer above the soil seems more than an inch thick when you compress it, it is time to have your lawn dethatched. The best time to dethatch your lawn is when the grass has grown out in the spring or fall. To do this, first expose the soil between the old grass plants, next remove weed colonies using a grape hoe or a rake, and finally fill up the depressions and bumps and even out the surface of the lawn.