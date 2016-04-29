Cool Ideas for a Herb Garden Indoors or on the Balcony!

For many of us in small homes, we may have a lovely sunny spot that would be ideal to grow herbs. This spot may however be in a busy area, like a walkway or a kitchen. In these areas it would not be practical to put a table for herbs. In these situations, a hanging wall planter would be ideal. These hanging wall planters consist of a shelf or rack where individual herb pots can either sit or hang from. These pots are usually made from coloured tin. This makes quite a statement a modern home. Consider including pots in a colour that compliments or contrasts the colours in the room. For a complete change, consider using a rainbow of coloured plant pots.

Having plants in our home is a wonderful way of creating a calm and peaceful environment. It is also a very practical way of improving our cooking by introducing fresh herbs. Consider growing herbs in your home, on a balcony or on the terrace. Growing herbs is a lot simpler and easier than you think. Simple herbs such as Basil, Rosemary, Mint and Thyme can be grown in very small containers in any sunny spot around the home. Consider growing herbs in mason jars to create an eye-catching display, or hang them in containers in your kitchen, grow them in tea tins, shoe organisers or in delicate tea cups, the possibilities are endless. Herbs are a wonderful way to bring a freshness and vibrance to your home. For more inspiration see The Secret to Growing Aromatic Herbs Indoors.