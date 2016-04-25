A Modern Home with a Captivating Spirit

Join us on a tour of this modern home with a captivating spirit to find out how to create a trendy look for your home. Take a look and see what makes this home stand out and find ways to incorporate these design ideas in your home. While viewing pictures of the house, pick out something specific you like such as the wood paneling and see how it would fit into the design and style of your house. This is how you borrow inspiration and ideas.

The contemporary looking house is designed by Orther Architects based in Querotaro, a small state in North-central Mexico. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's take a look at the beautiful home waiting to be discovered shall we?