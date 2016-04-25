A Modern Home with a Captivating Spirit

Join us on a tour of this modern home with a captivating spirit to find out how to create a trendy look for your home. Take a look and see what makes this home stand out and find ways to incorporate these design ideas in your home. While viewing pictures of the house, pick out something specific you like such as the wood paneling and see how it would fit into the design and style of your house. This is how you borrow inspiration and ideas.
The contemporary looking house is designed by Orther Architects based in Querotaro, a small state in North-central Mexico. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's take a look at the beautiful home waiting to be discovered shall we?
The facade of a building is the first clue that indicates the style and character of a home. A facade is also the representation of the architect’s creative vision and desire to impress with something unique and out of the ordinary.You can always look forward to unexpected surprises with so many things that could stand out.
The facade of this house is constructed of wooden panels and dark grey concrete tiles.The first floor dominates the facade with its rectangular shape, while the ground floor captivates us with its unusual angular shape. Visually, it's composed of a series of horizontal and vertical lines.
Pictured here, we see the rear view of the home. The home's exteriors at the rear end is mostly composed of glass and wood, which provides expansive views of the outside world and gives a sense laid-back coziness to the building. Dark grey concrete tiles also cover some of the house's exteriors on the ground floor, adding a chic industrial design touch to the house. Lastly, a grassy lawn secured by concrete walls provides the house with an outdoor space. Next, let's take a look inside the house.
This spacious foyer is somewhat reminiscent of a commercial foyer with its marble floor tiles, frameless glass balustrades, and indoor plants.The unusual triangular shaped entrance has a generous opening, drawing one into the social heart of the home. A minimalist style stone garden with fine branches frame the foyer and add some contemporary sophistication to the space.
A mezzanine with glass walls overlooks the cozy living room with its dark wooden floor and furnishings, dark concrete tiled wall, and contrasting bright white walls. At the social heart of the home is an open plan living room furnished with a dining table and a sofa.
The unusual shape of the mezzanine is reflected in the small rock garden with a miniature palm tree on the ground floor. Overall, it is a minimally furnished modern space with a distinctive feel.
The kitchen lies to the far end of the hallway that makes up the ground floor. Here, the solid wood used for the flooring and furnishing creates a magical log cabin vibe. The wooden kitchen island, chairs and even overhead lamps create a look that is warm and welcoming, making the kitchen soul food for the home. An abundance of natural light comes pouring into the home through the glass sliding doors.
This solid wooden staircase is set diagonally, aligned to a part of the foyer that doubles as the entry way. The absence of any railing on the staircase indicates a minimalist design. From this angle we can also see how the upper level breaks away into a walkway and mezzanine.
We have now come to the end of our tour. We hope you've enjoyed yourselves as much as we have.