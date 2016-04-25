Join us on this tour today to explore a contemporary beach house with a Mediterranean touch located in the vibrant beach town of Bodrum in Turkey. We will check out both the exteriors and the interiors of this mansion-like home by the Aegean sea. The modern beach house is designed by Saytas Sabuncuoglu Yapi Ve Tic, home builders based in Izmir, Turkey. Overall the building is composed of clean straight lines expressing its contemporary style, and organic curved shapes and arches taking its inspiration from Mediterranean architecture.
This beach house wouldn't be complete without its sky blue pool to splash in. The vibrant sky blue of the pool is a perfect match with the sky, sea, and the cool atmosphere Bodrum. From a distance, the houses on the hills look like the iconic domed white-washed houses in the Greek island of Santorini. However, as you get closer you will begin to realize that the houses look much more modern.
Pictured here, we can see that the neighbouring houses are not that far away and the compounds are not fenced in. This is an ideal setting in a free-spirited beach town such as Bodrum where the community tends to stick close together.
Everyone dreams of having a house by the sea at some point. The beautiful bright white house pictured here has an excellent view of the sea and a panoramic view of the fabulous beach town as it is located on slightly elevated ground. As you can see, it is a highly populated neighbourhood, but it's not surprising at all that everyone wants to live here.
Contrary to popular belief, Beverly hills is not the only place with palm tree lined streets! In fact, palm trees are one of the most popular trees to use for landscaping especially in a tropical or Mediterranean climate. The intricate fan-like foliage of palm trees is perfect for a beach house by the sea. Palm trees and the beach just go hand in hand. They also provide much needed shade and serve as an extension to the concrete wall fencing, creating more privacy. Next, let's have a look inside the house.
As we step inside the house, we are impressed by its artistic interiors. A large, bright red art sculpture with intricate designs rises from the bottom of the staircase to the top, adding interest to the curvy staircase design. False ceilings enhance the organic curvy shapes further, giving the house a natural wavy feel which is quite relevant since it's a beach house after all. Lastly, a glass door with a wooden frame allows natural light into the house.
It would be surprising if the beach house didn't take any inspiration from its natural surroundings. Pictured here, we see a wall plastered with dark grey stones and a few white stones here and there creating a striking contrast. This brings nature into the house and blurs the lines between the beautiful natural environment outside and the luxurious comfort of the indoors.
Pictured here, we see what the rear end of the house looks like with its little backyard. As you can see, it doesn't have much of a backyard as it really doesn't make much sense to create an outdoor area without the beautiful view of the sea. However, there is a balcony on this side of the house too, and the views of the hills from here is nothing short of beautiful either.
Finally, we will end the tour of this lovely beach house with a contemporary looking illuminated sink area in the powder room. The unusual sink area is definitely eye-catching and unique. However, this is just a small example of the pretty little details that make this house shine.
