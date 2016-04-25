Join us on this tour today to explore a contemporary beach house with a Mediterranean touch located in the vibrant beach town of Bodrum in Turkey. We will check out both the exteriors and the interiors of this mansion-like home by the Aegean sea. The modern beach house is designed by Saytas Sabuncuoglu Yapi Ve Tic, home builders based in Izmir, Turkey. Overall the building is composed of clean straight lines expressing its contemporary style, and organic curved shapes and arches taking its inspiration from Mediterranean architecture.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. A picture can say a thousand words, and the words are telling descriptions of the pictures with ripe information about the latest trends in interior design and architecture. Let's have a look at this lovely beach house shall we?