A Rustic Villa With A Contemporary Touch!

There’s a misconception that rustic design is antiquated and draws its influence from a less style-savvy era. With the growing passion for modern and contemporary styles, rustic design is no longer recognized as a style worthy of incorporating into a décor. But rustic style emphasizes free-form shapes, natural materials, and the art of repurposing. Rustic style is welcoming because their derive their warmth from the sense of history and simplicity seen in the décor. The delightfully warm tones of rustic style transport you to the Spanish villas on cobbled streets or to the log cabin in the woods.

Today on homify 360 we tour Hotel Meson De Santa Rosa, the brainchild of Tectonico, an architectural firm in Queretaro, Mexico. The rough edges of rustic style visually appealing and the contrasting tones of the décor evokes feelings of warmth and nostalgia. A throwback to the olden times, the rustic style of this hotel is a good reminder of the beauty of everything old!