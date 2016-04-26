Contemporary Style Meets Compact Design In This Small Apartment

Contemporary style, unlike modern or minimalist, has a more welcoming and warm feel. The incorporation of current trends into a minimal-like décor is what makes contemporary style so sought after. However, there’s a secret to achieving the look of a contemporary home without making it too cluttered or too abrasive. There are a few basic rules to perfect contemporary style and channel it into the décor of the house. Following the rule of simplicity and subtlety helps define the contemporary style of a space. The incorporation of clean lines, play on textures, and colors is what makes contemporary style stand out.

Today on homify 360 we take a look at this stylish compact apartment designed by Johnson Thomsen Design De Interiors, an architect based in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Showcasing contemporary style in all the rooms of the apartment, this space is sure to inspire you to decorate your home with a contemporary décor. The subtle additions and color palettes, the clean lines, and the trendy embellishments makes this house a great space to live in. Are you ready to dive into this exciting home tour?