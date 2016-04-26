Contemporary Style Meets Compact Design In This Small Apartment

Contemporary style, unlike modern or minimalist, has a more welcoming and warm feel. The incorporation of current trends into a minimal-like décor is what makes contemporary style so sought after. However, there’s a secret to achieving the look of a contemporary home without making it too cluttered or too abrasive. There are a few basic rules to perfect contemporary style and channel it into the décor of the house. Following the rule of simplicity and subtlety helps define the contemporary style of a space. The incorporation of clean lines, play on textures, and colors is what makes contemporary style stand out.
Today on homify 360 we take a look at this stylish compact apartment designed by Johnson Thomsen Design De Interiors, an architect based in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Showcasing contemporary style in all the rooms of the apartment, this space is sure to inspire you to decorate your home with a contemporary décor. The subtle additions and color palettes, the clean lines, and the trendy embellishments makes this house a great space to live in. Are you ready to dive into this exciting home tour?
The style of the bedroom is simple but sophisticated! A wooden bed is placed in the center of the bedroom and is flanked by a gorgeous décor accessory for a stylish look. The white exposed wall brings out the industrialist element in the décor. A tinted glass panel separates the bedroom from the joint bathroom in the space. The neutral colour palette is highlighted with the warm yellow ceiling lights.
Stylishly designed, the living room revels in the fundamentals of minimal style. The designer has chosen a two-toned color palette with shades of white and black being the primary colors. A gorgeous grey sofa embellished with vibrant patterned cushions rests above the black rug. A tripod light stands in the corner of the room and a lighting panel rests on the ceiling, illuminating the space with a warm glow.
The entryway to the kitchen is designed with a hint of vintage style. A stunning Old world map graces the wall of the entryway, which is reminiscent of a traveler’s home interiors. The designer has furnished the space with a black kitchen island that’s flanked by wooden bar stools for those quick breakfasts and snacks. Exquisite bulb ceiling lights hang above, giving the space a warm glow.
Reminiscent of a rustic kitchen, this space is designed with the warm tones of brown and beige. Various textures like wood, chalk, and tile enhance the contemporary style of the décor. Gorgeous print tiles blend beautifully with the black and white background of the kitchen. The chalkboard adds a quirky element to the kitchen, giving space for you to get creative!
We bring this home tour to an end by stepping into the final room – the children’s room. Dominated by a dark wooden wall and bunk bed, the bedroom flaunts the combination of contemporary and rustic styles. The designer has a chosen a neutral background for the bedroom, making the wall paintings, vibrant cushions and table take center stage.
Compact but efficiently and stylishly designed, this apartment is the perfect definition of contemporary style. Enjoyed this home tour? Check out this gorgeous contemporary home with a modern twist!