A Stunning Home With An Eclectic Twist!

Eclectic style, unlike modern or contemporary, reshuffles the rule book of design and architecture. The style is known for mixing the old with the new, highlighting the element of contrast. Appealing to your personal tastes, eclectic style encourages you to fill the space with objects you love or knick-knacks that strike your fancy! The secret to perfecting eclectic style is curation; combining contrast and chaos to create a style that reflects your personality. When done well, eclectic décor flaunts your personal style while still adhering to the fundamentals of good design. The other trick to eclectic design is methodical mismatching and finding common ground between two contrasting elements.

Today on homify 360 we explore the interiors of this chic loft designed by Evviva Bertolini, a designer based in Bento Gonçalves, Brazil. With a gorgeous sea facing view, the designer has styled this loft with an eclectic twist. Contrasting elements, various textures, and bold colors give this loft its own distinct style. A touch of luxury covers the décor and interiors of the loft, making the space reminiscent of a Hollywood home. Despite the space constraint in the loft, the designer has furnished the rooms without making it look cluttered. So let’s explore these beautiful interiors, shall we?