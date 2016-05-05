6 Amazing reasons why you should think about a new living room now!

Summer is the time to rearrange, redo, re-furnish your old living room to a new one. Why? Because there's so much more you can do in the living room than just entertaining guests. Use the most 'coveted' space in your home to its full potential. Turn it into the most fun place to hang out with friends and family, use it to indulge in your hobbies; paint, read or set up that work table you always wanted in the house but didn't know where. Living spaces are becoming more fluid and rigid rules regarding where one must eat, watch tv, spend time reading, working or sleeping are becoming relaxed. Just like open kitchens are a common feature that blends the kitchen with the dining space and living room, bring in more elements into your living room from elsewhere and enjoy the new found space in your home.
Here are some reasons why you should think about a new living room.
Arrange your furniture or get some more so that the entire family can fit in comfortably and spend time chatting, snacking, watching television; quite simply have loads of fun together. Joint families are a common feature in India so it makes sense to have spacious living rooms so that even when guests come visiting, everyone can fit right in. Even if it's a nuclear home, visitors from extended families often visit, especially during celebrations, so make sure you can accommodate everyone with ease.
Why take your friends to your room when you have a spacious living room to hangout in. Keep the living room decor cool and relaxed so that everyone can feel at home. Formal decor tends to inhibit guests, so if you choose to entertain friends and family, try and keep the ambiance warm and inviting. A rocking chair, a couple of bean bags, pretty ottomans and bright and chirpy cushions help make the room look informal and laid back, a perfect place to chat and catch up with friends.
So you're an avid reader and always looking for cosy corners in the house where you can read your favourite book undisturbed. Your living room can be it! That's right. Because living room tends to be used mostly when guests arrive, other times it can be a pretty ideal place for reading. Tie a pretty hammock right there by the balcony or install a hanging chair by the window so you can enjoy reading as well as soak in the outdoor view.
Movie nights with friends and family can be so much fun. Integrate a big TV screen to the living room if you already have one or install a projector screen complete with surround sound system that creates a theater-like ambiance right in your home. Movie experiences can be more fun when you can curl up in your blanket on your favourite sofa and enjoy snacks and drinks in the comfort of your own home. Spend saturday nights watching the latest movies or enjoy classics with friends in your new improved trendy living room.
You wanted to set up a study but did not have a space for that! Fret not, because your living room can accommodate your work space too. Set up a corner table or a wall mounted one if space is a constraint, else go for a bench all along one side of the wall like this one. Plan it well so that it does not end up being a cluttered place that will ruin the look of your living room. Keep is neat and pretty if possible.
You can utilize your new living room for indulging in your hobbies too. If you have a collection of books or rare objects or just quirky items that you have managed to collect during many travels, your living room can be the right place to display these things. If you like painting why not have a mini art studio along with your works in the living room too? Why keep all this tucked away in a garage or a store or a mancave? Show them off proudly to your visiting guests.
Living room usage need not be restricted to hosting guests. Think of all that you can do in that space! Especially when space is a luxury in big cities with sky-high real estate prices, every inch counts and you couldn't be happier when every room and every furniture becomes multi functional. So take a plunge and start right now to create your very own
new living room.