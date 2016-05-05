6 Amazing reasons why you should think about a new living room now!

Summer is the time to rearrange, redo, re-furnish your old living room to a new one. Why? Because there's so much more you can do in the living room than just entertaining guests. Use the most 'coveted' space in your home to its full potential. Turn it into the most fun place to hang out with friends and family, use it to indulge in your hobbies; paint, read or set up that work table you always wanted in the house but didn't know where. Living spaces are becoming more fluid and rigid rules regarding where one must eat, watch tv, spend time reading, working or sleeping are becoming relaxed. Just like open kitchens are a common feature that blends the kitchen with the dining space and living room, bring in more elements into your living room from elsewhere and enjoy the new found space in your home.

Here are some reasons why you should think about a new living room.