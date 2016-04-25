A Stunning home away from home!

Join us on a tour of this charming riverside lodge in Istanbul to find some inspiration and discover interesting ideas for your home. This tour consists mostly of telling descriptions about the exteriors of the house. However, we will also take a sneak peek into the house to have a look at the interiors. The beautiful riverside lodge featured in today's tour is designed by Saytas Sabuncuoglu Yapi Ve Tic, home builders based in Izmir, Turkey.

Certain themes are repeated throughout the house. For example organic curves and shapes are present in the exteriors of the house as well as the interiors.The rustic, natural look is also a theme used in the exteriors and interiors of this house. Overall, the riverside lodge has a cozy feel to it that feels natural and laid-back. Let's browse through the following pictures and descriptions to get a better feel of the house…