Six essential components of modern Indian interior design

Every country has it's own vibe and culture which sets it apart from others. But India is home to a host of vibrant cultures. Thus, in a land of such varied colours and charisma, interior decor can't be just a cut paste from any other part of the world. If you are decorating your home in India, it must reflect something of your roots, something that makes it more personal and relatable to your surroundings. There are many things that you can do to lend your home a distinct Indian charm. Here 6 essential components that we think you must include in your modern Indian interior design style.