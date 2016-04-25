An eclectic home with a big surprise!

Set in the beautiful rugged terrain of Zapopan, this house was built with the aim of getting the best of the views of the surrounding lush green landscape. With the terrain being fairly rugged, it was left to the very skilled team of designers and architects at Excelencia En Diseno to carve out a solution. And solution they did provide by carving out the house in various tiers and even add space-capturing components like pools, basketball courts, gardens and terraces in layers. In the interior, the team has gone with a monochrome design scheme that is sober and yet playful with pops of colour and vintage elements being combined. In the end, what we have is a beautiful property with a sleek modern vibe that is expansive and stylish against a monochrome backdrop. The Residencia Alondra is a visual treat indeed! Take the tour to find out more!
The monochrome tone is set right from the façade of the home. A white structure with ample hints of the Mediterranean greets the visitor with a sleek take on all things summer and South of France. The solid black grilled gate is an arresting design addition that brings on the monochrome magic. The white villa is layered and has a play of levels – an interesting visual that beckons you from every corner as you walk around the property. Greenery also makes it place felt on the grounds around it.
The living room is a uber stylish space that brings in the sleek modern and the elegant classic on the monochrome canvas. A muted yellow and black come together for a traffic stopping look straight out the pages of your favourite décor magazine. The piece de resistance is the larger than life bamboo plantation art work that stands tall behind the couch, making its presence felt with the jungle greens matching the yellow on the couch. On the opposite side, a stand alone slim wall holds a stone tiled modern looking fireplace with highlights in its texture to match the hues of the sofa.
One of the dining areas of the villa is set on the terrace with open walls and black pillars sitting in their circular glory with the pristine white walls. The leather chairs are upholstered from top to bottom as they sit around the dining table, to create a comfortable yet very stylish vibe. The white marble flooring seems to go on and on for miles in all its luxurious trappings.
The bedroom takes the monochrome theme to a whole new level. The décor and design of this room actually plays with varied shades of black, slate and grey even as cream and white leave a mark on the scheme of things. The perfectly balanced look is achieved by eclectic touches that are unique and oh so designer. The circular platform with a grey carpet houses a bed in leather against the backdrop of a white and grey piece of art that stands behind it. The effect is tantalising. Recessed lighting sets the mood for some luxurious fun!
The narrow backyard makes the most of the available space with a cool looking swimming pool set on a deck here. The well manicured greenery gives way to the deck and the compact swimming pool for some summer fun! This villa has a monochrome setting that also effectively brings in and balances elements from various schools of design including the modern, the eclectic and the classic. The result is a stunning display of high design values.
