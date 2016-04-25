An eclectic home with a big surprise!

The narrow backyard makes the most of the available space with a cool looking swimming pool set on a deck here. The well manicured greenery gives way to the deck and the compact swimming pool for some summer fun! This villa has a monochrome setting that also effectively brings in and balances elements from various schools of design including the modern, the eclectic and the classic. The result is a stunning display of high design values.

