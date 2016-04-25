Open to the skies, the town house’s terrace gardens are the best part of the house for those who love the open. And that the feature we loved the most. Thoughtfully designed, counters in the shade, and table in the sun, the terrace is a space for everyone. Lounge around with a book or listen to some music as the breeze brushes your hair. The terrace has been secluded from the street front and offers privacy. Your own exclusive sunset, everyday, is what the terrace means!

If you loved this home tour, here is another one that will give you loads of fantastic ideas to decorate your new home. Check out A Grand Mexican House with Luxurious and Arty Touches