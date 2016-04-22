Home textiles such as curtains, bed sheets, and cushions can be nice to look at and feel, but tricky and cumbersome to clean. However, if you know the right techniques and tricks to go about cleaning home textiles, it can take much less effort and time. This idea guide features some excellent tips on how to take care of tricky home textiles. We will discuss the most effective method of cleaning cotton curtains, mattresses, bed sheets, cushions, towels, and shower curtains.
Discovering how to clean home textiles properly is very important, especially if you want your favourite home textiles to last a long time. Every time a textile is washed or scrubbed, lose strands are lost and it suffers a degree of damage. In the long-run, cleaning could actually corrode and damage your beautiful home textiles if not done properly. You need to avoid or minimise the need to clean home textiles if you want to preserve your textiles. As a general rule of thumb for cleaning textiles, prevent dirt from accumulating rather than causing unnecessary damage by repeated cleaning treatments. Keep in mind that not all textiles were originally intended to be washable.
We hope the tips and ideas featured here will make your crazy cleaning days a little bit more saner and smoother. Let's browse through these ideas shall we?
Generally, cotton curtains tend to get dirty because of dust particles floating around.This means that they are actually not very dirty or stained, so you don't have to scrub them or put them in the washing machine to clean them, especially since curtains don't come into close contact with your skin. In fact, you should avoid using the washing machine as much as possible when it comes to home textiles as it can be very damaging to the fabric.
The best way to clean cotton curtains is to hand-wash them with hot water and detergent. To do this, just soak the curtains in a bucket of hot water with a little detergent in it. Then, rinse it, wring it out, and hang to dry. Now you can have crisp clean curtains that will last much longer.
Mattresses are heavy and bed sheets are large in size, making them cumbersome to clean especially if they're stained. The most efficient way of removing stains from a mattress or bed sheet is to use a solution of baking soda, salt, and water. Washing with cold water and dabbing it dry also helps.
It is very important to keep these home textiles clean as they are always in intimate contact with your body. Sheets can also be dry cleaned and ironed to preserve their finesse. A weekly vacuuming helps too.
Since window curtains tend to be dirty mostly because of dust, it can be a good idea to vacuum the curtains weekly. This will save them from having to undergo a time-consuming cleaning regime every time, and also preserve the textile's integrity.
Harsh sunlight is notorious for fading away the colour, texture, and natural shine of curtains.Try ironing your curtains to add back a bit of their lost luster and make them look fresh and crisp.
The most effective way of cleaning cushions is to dust them with baking soda and vacuum them. Since cushions and sofas cannot really be washed or dry cleaned, it is best to use the method mentioned above weekly so too much dirt doesn't get accumulated. You can also spray some fabric freshener on your cushions and sofa to make them smell good and feel fresh.
The cheery yellow cushions with black spatula patterns pictured here are designed by Blasta Henriet, designers based in London, United Kingdom.
Shower curtains are moisture resistant due to their function and use, and are usually made from varieties of plastic material, making them pretty stain-resistant. This also makes shower curtains really easy to wash and dry. All you have to do is blast your shower curtains with hot water and then leave them to dry in an airy room.
To keep towels squeaky clean and preserve them at the same time, it is best to wash them in hot water after every third usage. This way you won't have to put them in the washing machine so often. Using appropriate detergents, stain removers and fabric softeners will help maintain their beauty, feel and freshness.
Cleaning is essential, as it not only gets rid of the unwanted elements, but also keeps your textiles breathing. Nothing can be more attractive than a clean home, and cleaning your textiles aptly is a sure step to achieve that.