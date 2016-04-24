A Modern and Cosy Family Home

A modern design scheme is one that sticks to a minimal layout. This gives designers the scope to play around with various interesting elements, and bring in various touches to dress up a space. The architects at Excelencia En Diseno in Zapopan have done just that with their eclectic and visually enticing project – the Residencia Rosella. This home comes across like a breath of fresh air thanks to the quirky and comfy touches which perfectly complement the high design and architectural values. A bevy of colours and textures have found their voices in this abode, and that too with style. Take the tour to know more about this intriguing Mexican residence and its design!
Merely calling this living room a good looking one, would be an understatement. One of the walls features textured black tiles and makes a stunning first impression. Your eye is then drawn to the pretty white slightly semi-circular couch with its classic contours, creating some monochrome magic against the black wall. A pair of circular cocoon-like chairs in a pale golden hue sits on the opposite side of the white couch, for a breathtaking effect. The art on the wall matches the yellow and white throw pillows dotting the couch, as a skin rug with frayed edges completes the look. A mirror above the gold and chrome bench on the left, adds an understated luxurious vibe to the place.
The vertical, the horizontal, the diagonal and the cube – all these geometrical aspects meet to create a façade that is imposing and interesting. The glass windows hugging the corners and the staircases zig zagging in a unique open layout, dictate the scheme of things. The home is a towering example of high design ideals, as it flaunts a pristine white exterior. Concrete and stone line the porch and driveway, adding curb appeal to the façade.
The dining room is full of eclectic touches that are laid out in perfect balance where even a single element does not clash with another. A well polished glossy table of weathered wood stands in the centre, with fine glass candle holders and a tall flower arrangement. This luxe touch to the rustic table has a stunning effect. The upholstered chairs are modern classic with oval backs and tufted finishing, for some interesting visual appeal. These chairs have black leather seats and a touch of gold, and introduce a note of opulence in the dining area.
One of the bedrooms of this home has a white and beige palette that is inviting, luxurious and understated in a comfortable way. The wide, tufted headboard creates an illusion of space and the white walls are witness to the unfolding of some beige and muted gold drama. The soothing colour scheme and no fuss bedding make this room a comfortable looking one, where one would like to retire happily at the end of the day. A pretty, brilliant chandelier adds a lavish touch, while tall open shelves offer some practical storage solutions.
Another bedroom in the home is a breath taking vision in white and grey. The smattering of flower arrangements on an end table in a contrast black polish makes it an eclectic space like the rest of the property. The larger than life princess style headboard is upholstered in a classic yet exclusive finish. Windows that wrap around the corner lend openness to the room, making it a soothing space for relaxation and quiet rumination.
The grounds around the property are dotted with sit outs such as this one. The miniature-like low seating and tiny table are shaded by a pretty blue and white striped umbrella, welcoming home some beach style fun and frolic. A Jacuzzi lies embedded in the wooden deck, beyond this seating arrangement and promises cool delights on a hot day!
This home truly has it all! From the eclectic to the luxurious to the simple comforts that make it practical and liveable – there is very little that this abode does not accommodate, as far as colours, shapes, patterns and textures go. For more ideas, take a look at another home tour - A modern and inspiring home from the future.