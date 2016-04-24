A Modern and Cosy Family Home

The grounds around the property are dotted with sit outs such as this one. The miniature-like low seating and tiny table are shaded by a pretty blue and white striped umbrella, welcoming home some beach style fun and frolic. A Jacuzzi lies embedded in the wooden deck, beyond this seating arrangement and promises cool delights on a hot day!

This home truly has it all! From the eclectic to the luxurious to the simple comforts that make it practical and liveable – there is very little that this abode does not accommodate, as far as colours, shapes, patterns and textures go. For more ideas, take a look at another home tour - A modern and inspiring home from the future.