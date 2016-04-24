Here’s How to Give Your Living Room a Classic Gothic Touch!

Does the term “gothic” make you visualise Count Dracula’s castle and a scary atmosphere? Then let us assure you that “gothic” is not just for vampires! You can welcome it home for your interior decor needs, and that too in the living room! It may interest you to know that Victorian Gothic is an architectural style which was originally found in early 1740s. It was all about intricate designs, heavy rich furnishing, ornate furniture and a stately ambiance. But many modern homeowners today, wish to incorporate gothic interior characteristics in their abodes for an unusual and stunning impact.

For instance, you can infuse your current living room with gothic style by introducing rich and dark hues. A gothic inspired living room doesn’t have to be black always; instead you can select other intense colours, like dark coral, ruby red, emerald green, dark blue or rich chocolate. Keep your focus on magnificent visual opulence while adorning a gothic living room. Bring in rich fabrics, colours and texture for a classic look and feel. Dark ornamental wallpapers, sturdy oak furniture, lush carpeting, fabrics in silk or velvet, are among the other decorative accents you can embrace. Include dazzling chandeliers and smart lighting to elevate the style quotient of your gothic living space without compromising its distinct style.

So set the right tone with modern gothic interior style by staying away from the typecast of a haunted mansion. Read on to find out more!