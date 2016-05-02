The outdoors: things you need for the best time of your life!

No matter how beautiful your house is inside, having a private outdoor area to relax and unwind is like icing on the cake. The backyard, frontyard and rooftop can be a great opportunity to create a nice open sitout area, dining space or garden patch. Rooftops often come last when planning to decorate outdoor spaces. As home owners we often under estimate the terrace. It is probably the biggest otdoor area! You can transform your outdoors or rooftop into an amazing place where you can spend time in solitude or with family. Well designed and done up rooftops are a good place to entertain guests and host parties too. With bigger rooftop areas you can do it all; set up comfortable seating and dining spaces, have a rooftop garden and create cozy little corners for a comfortable place to read in peace and enjoy your morning tea.

This handy ideabook will help you ensure you do not miss anything to make your outdoors the best it can be.