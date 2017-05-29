6 amazing ideas to welcome summer into your home

Summer brings in a lot of light. Maximise the light available during this season and save on energy bills. During summer, the windows can be opened throughout the house bringing in light to brighten up the rooms. The lights need not be switched on during the day and this can bring down the energy bills. Skylights can be installed if necessary to brighten up the living room. To maximise light in areas where natural light is less, try placing a mirror on the wall adjacent or opposite to a window. The mirror will mimic the window and it would seem that there are more window and light will get reflected. Keep light fixtures clean so that they will shine the brightest.

