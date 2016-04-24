A Grand Home with Luxurious and Arty Touches

Do you want to feel very close to Mother Nature? Make your way to the deck and swimming pool area of this home. The entire swimming pool is bordered with slim grey stones and is brimming with clear, cool water. The surrounding greenery with natural light pouring in from the top will surely make you feel very close to life’s little pleasures. The beautiful seating area on the deck opposite the pool is always there to offer poolside comfort. Enjoy a happy lunch with friends here on a breezy day, or simply unwind in the evenings while admiring the stunning pool.

The abode is an example of what the existence of ample space can achieve, when awe-inspiring designs and individualistic decor ideas come together. This residence is a perfect haven for pleasure-loving souls, who love to work and play equally hard! For more ideas, take another home tour - Sophistication finds its true expression in subtle tones.