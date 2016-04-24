A Grand Home with Luxurious and Arty Touches

When space is not a constraint, a lot can be done in terms of design and décor. Large spaces can easily make way for opulent living when planned thoughtfully and aesthetically. The Casa Guadalajara is one such large and grand abode rendered by Tectonico, architects from Queretaro. And it has very effortlessly managed to combine eclectic style with lavish comfort in its spacious interiors. Wood has been used profusely throughout the residence for a rich, warm appeal. Different elements like stone, brick and glass has also come together to fabricate a lifestyle which is elegant, tranquil and surprises you with dashes of old world charm now and then.
The elaborately designed façade of this home impresses at the very first sight. It’s beautiful structure surrounded by plants and trees on all four sides, conjures up visions of a life lived in eco-friendly harmony. The exteriors are a delight during the daytime, and appear surreal at night due to the suffused interior lighting which peeps through the windows. Timber and concrete unites peacefully to create a designer impact, and lures you to take a closer look.
The minimal yet sophisticated interiors of the living room nicely complement the beautiful view of the swimming pool beyond the massive glazing. Everything about this living room is chic and sleek, right from the lamp to the coffee table, the comfy couches and even the sheer white curtains. The patterned flooring takes you back to the times when life’s beauty was in its gentle pace, and the wooden ceiling adds a cosy aura effortlessly.
There is so much to adore about the quiet and sophisticated study or home office area of this abode. The roof has been stylized by using wooden planks with lights encased in each of them to gently illuminate the entire area. The colour palette makes use of browns and greys throughout, to add a rustic charm to the area. Stone and wood efficiently play the supporting roles too. For relaxing conversations or reading trails, the comfy sofa is ideal, while some serious work and business can be discussed or completed at the table with comfortable chairs. A smattering of paintings make the area more artistic.
The dining area is a part of the living room in this home, and has been kept simple to complement the living room decor. A traditional long wooden table with small flower filled vases along the centre makes one nostalgic. The intelligently placed lamps just above the table ensure the much needed focus on the dining area, and exude a snug feeling essential for a hearty meal.
The kitchen of this home is a sheer delight, and provides enough storage space for all modern appliances, crockery, cutlery and more. It is also designed with gorgeous marble, granite and wood to infuse the space with layers and visual interest. Its unique features are the mini light bulbs hanging in the lattice frameworks from the wooden ceiling planks. The fair-sized kitchen island is accompanied by rustic and arty stools for idle chitchat and a quick breakfast. The kitchen overlooks the outside greenery through a long window which also allows adequate sunlight to enter the space during the day.
The master bedroom is generously artistic with features like large and contemporary paintings, a unique four poster bed, an animal printed rug, and a fantastic textured wall. The lamps on either sides of the bed, the comfy sitting area, and indoor plants are the touches of simplicity. Different shades of grey couple with wooden hues, beige and white, to produce an intellectually stimulating atmosphere.
A section of this home has been tastefully designed and transformed into a country-style wine cellar. Solid wooden beams, pillars and shelves along with a roughly finished stone wall transport you to a time and place when life was laidback, and there was always time for a cheerful drink with friends. The painting and the generous but soothing lighting does everything to help you relax and let your hair down after a tiring day.
Do you want to feel very close to Mother Nature? Make your way to the deck and swimming pool area of this home. The entire swimming pool is bordered with slim grey stones and is brimming with clear, cool water. The surrounding greenery with natural light pouring in from the top will surely make you feel very close to life’s little pleasures. The beautiful seating area on the deck opposite the pool is always there to offer poolside comfort. Enjoy a happy lunch with friends here on a breezy day, or simply unwind in the evenings while admiring the stunning pool.
The abode is an example of what the existence of ample space can achieve, when awe-inspiring designs and individualistic decor ideas come together. This residence is a perfect haven for pleasure-loving souls, who love to work and play equally hard! For more ideas, take another home tour - Sophistication finds its true expression in subtle tones.