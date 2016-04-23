The most interesting décor is the one which uses the available space in the best possible manner, and at the same times makes the area look spacious with its every element. The celebration of aesthetics is what we see in this house tour where we take a peek into the tropical décor of CASA DA PRAIA, which can be best described with the words eclectic, quirky and minimal.
The eclectic and quirky feel has been achieved by unusual pieces in different parts of the home; whereas the minimalism has been achieved by furniture with slim edges, small chairs and light weight furniture to make the area more spacious. The colours red and black exude quirk while white, beige, grey uphold the minimal aspect of the décor. Wood has been used throughout the entire house keeping in view the tropical style of the décor. So what are we waiting for? Let’s take a look at what the talented team of Johnny Thomsen Design De Interiores, interior architects in Brazil, has created here.
We love the way the living room has been done up. The beautiful grey and white abstract art piece makes up an interesting backdrop for the huge curvy lamp, and a regular sized lamp on either side of the comfy sofa. Both the lamps are unique pieces and add an artistic touch to the décor. The lighting has been put to very good use to make this area appear more spacious. The vibrant wooden stools are adorable too. A striped rug and dark drapes complete the look.
The dining room with its simple circular dining table and light, comfortable wooden chairs is yet another smart design feature of this home. The chandelier has been cleverly placed to give the dining room its due spotlight, and adds to the minimal but chic décor. Its unique design made up of inverted wine glasses, reminds one of the pleasures of fine dining. The red wall-mounted sideboard adds to the eclectic quirky feel along with the large painting on the wall. This space is another smart example of effective utilization of space without any compromise on the design.
The kitchen has an immaculate décor and promises great functionality. The gentle lighting created by the ceiling lights accentuates the décor of the space. The colour palette is a mix of black, white, grey and peach and along with the wooden flooring, creates a quirky and eclectic ambiance. The grey side wall of the microwave has been put to good use for placing sticky notes. The painting with its white and cream colour palette complements the other hues, and breaks the monotony of the kitchen space.
We came across this very beautiful arrangement on the wall adjoining the kitchen. It can often be difficult to add a reading room or library, or even allot space for a reading nook in a house. This option has however been given due consideration while designing, by this minimal yet very useful vertical book shelf. The adjacent chair is the one that would add tremendous comfort to the joys of reading. The little space has not been overlooked in terms of décor, and that is evident in the presence of the interesting black and white paintings. This space is an example of tremendous functionality, and focuses on visual interest too.
One look at the restroom, and you will be bowled over by its tropical wallpaper. The placement of a collection of small oval mirrors, is a very unique feature of this restroom, apart from its colourful wallpaper. The delicate chandelier is another unusual yet very fascinating addition. The overall white theme of the bathroom has been balanced tastefully by the colourful wallpaper and the mirrors. The delicate candle stands and the granite book shelves complement the minimalism in the restroom décor.
Hope you enjoyed this home tour as much as we did! The abode is a delight for the senses, and offers fun spaces for both work and relaxation.