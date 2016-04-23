The most interesting décor is the one which uses the available space in the best possible manner, and at the same times makes the area look spacious with its every element. The celebration of aesthetics is what we see in this house tour where we take a peek into the tropical décor of CASA DA PRAIA, which can be best described with the words eclectic, quirky and minimal.

The eclectic and quirky feel has been achieved by unusual pieces in different parts of the home; whereas the minimalism has been achieved by furniture with slim edges, small chairs and light weight furniture to make the area more spacious. The colours red and black exude quirk while white, beige, grey uphold the minimal aspect of the décor. Wood has been used throughout the entire house keeping in view the tropical style of the décor. So what are we waiting for? Let’s take a look at what the talented team of Johnny Thomsen Design De Interiores, interior architects in Brazil, has created here.