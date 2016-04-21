How to get a rough and ready industrial kitchen!

If you love the idea of having an industrial style kitchen, but don't know where to get started, some of the inspiring ideas featured here might help you get the ball rolling. Many people these days are shrugging off the polished look in favour of something a little more rough, raw, and edgy. The industrial style celebrates distressed finishes and exposed frameworks rather than hiding it behind plaster and paint.

The industrial style will give your kitchen the grungy urban look that is surging in popularity these days. We hope you will be inspired to try some of the tips here to get the rough and ready industrial style kitchen you've been dreaming about. Let's browse through these ideas together shall we?