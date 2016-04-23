Experience Plush Luxury in a Exotic Home

A sophisticated colour combination and lots of elegant elements can create a restful vibe, which is inviting and luxurious at the same time. And this suite is an example of a design scheme where the simple, the lavish and the comfortable meet, to create a space which is stylish and seamless. The Suite Neoluxo has been designed by the eminent team of interior architects at Johnny Thomsen Design De Interiores in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The result is a stunning example of simple designing and brilliant thinking. Take the tour and see for yourself!
To begin with, the first word that enters our mind at first glance is expansive. The spacious and open suite has an aura of largesse which adds to the sense of luxury that greets you once you step inside. The plush wave patterned carpeting in a neutral colour helps in grounding the space, without compromising on its vast dimensions and effect.
The white three-seater couch sits in the middle with its lemon and white throw pillows, enjoying the attention of the visitors and inviting them to take a seat. Next to it, two large chairs in a minimal art deco design with slim leather seats make their presence felt. On the other side, a bench in cream with chrome legs make a classic designer mark. Golden yellow and white drapes, lamps and flowers complete the look.
The furniture in this suite exhibits numerous practical touches. For instance, this book and magazine holder built into the leg of the glass coffee table is a smart addition for the space. Flowers and bric-a-brac in silver sit on the glass top for a regal look. The best part about the room is the fact that the furniture is all about glass or subtle finishes and colours, so that the focus remains on the yellow and white drapes that line the room. This helps in drawing the eye to the height and depth of the space, and making the suite appear bigger than it is.
White, chrome and glass elements make the bedroom area a vision in designer dreams that has successfully come true in one creative sweep. The wavy patterned carpet adds to the subtle drama as the muted golden and white curtains enhance the beauty of the background. The bed lies to a side, beckoning the visitor to take a restful nap and sink into its plush white comfort.
Haute couture seems to be the reigning theme in the bedroom as the pristine white bed takes centre stage. The applique effect of the mirrored headboard highlights the luxurious theme that underlines the suite, adding lots of drama to the plain white bed and its matching bedding. The mirrored bedside tables play supporting roles, and are the perfect platforms for the pretty lamps in silver and animal print.
The bar plays with a bright spot of olive green to create a winning look. It matches even as it challenges the golden yellow drapes, and makes for a space where you can enjoy a drink in peace. The minimalistic wooden bar stools make a simple style statement, and offer comfortable perches for unwinding after a long day at work.
The designer details of this space make it an eye catching one indeed. The neoclassic bust carved from stone with a sand papered golden effect is the perfect touch to this luxurious suite. Further, it sits on a stage set by vintage looking volumes, which enhances its classical appeal. Nearby, a silver tray sits with bottles of potions for evening fun. A modern looking piece of abstract art in black and white balances the aura of the classic decor, and adds a hint of quirky to the area.
This suite brings out the best in terms of simple luxury and classic elements of décor. The plush and the comfortable come together to leave a designer mark on the senses.