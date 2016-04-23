Experience Plush Luxury in a Exotic Home

To begin with, the first word that enters our mind at first glance is expansive. The spacious and open suite has an aura of largesse which adds to the sense of luxury that greets you once you step inside. The plush wave patterned carpeting in a neutral colour helps in grounding the space, without compromising on its vast dimensions and effect.

The white three-seater couch sits in the middle with its lemon and white throw pillows, enjoying the attention of the visitors and inviting them to take a seat. Next to it, two large chairs in a minimal art deco design with slim leather seats make their presence felt. On the other side, a bench in cream with chrome legs make a classic designer mark. Golden yellow and white drapes, lamps and flowers complete the look.