A Urban Magic Bungalow in White and Grey

Recklinghausen is an old town in Germany that is known for its historic buildings and monuments. Walking along its streets that retain many of its old structures, one feels as if he or she is walking back in time. Homes in Recklinghausen are often individual ones set in a community, and are called semi-detached houses.

Today, we will take a look at one such semi-detached family house called Anbau an eine Doppelhaushälfte und Sanierung eines EFH von 1952 in Recklinghausen. Originally built in 1952, the residence has been redeveloped to suit the requirements of a modern family. Puschmann Architektur is the architectural firm whose brilliant ideas went into the revamping of this urban beauty. Remodelled houses such as these are slowly being welcomed into the urban landscape of Recklinghausen.