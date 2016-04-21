A Stunning home full of surprise

The backyard is a truly luxurious space where you will have to decide what to let your attention rest on. The giant fabric canopy that starts from the rooftop creates a playful aura as it throws shade on the deck, and ensures that the natural light streaming into the home through the glass walls is monitored. It also creates a sit out with a smattering of rattan furniture, ideal for spending time in the lap of nature.

This modern home has a minimal yet solid take on all things designer. In doing so, it successfully creates a stylish aura that envelopes the abode, and earns our admiration with its jaw dropping visual story.