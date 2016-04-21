An Stunning home shimmering in gold!

An eclectic design scheme never fails to deliver surprises. It brings in unique elements to light up the various corners of a home, and creates a visual story by striking an artistic and creative balance. A similar story is repeated in this residence, the Casa RJ, designed by the eminent architects at Lucas Lage Arquitetura, in Brazil. Not only does this home have a play of levels, lights and materials, but it also uses a subtle play of quirky touches with the modern and the classic. Walk around this home to know more!
The living room is a vision with its textured gold wall, which is an artistic addition to the white space. Grey glossy surfaces stand on either side, adding to the eclectic colour combination. The sofa is a simple yet comfortable affair accompanied by brown leather couches in a luxurious style. The coffee table with its patterned glass and iron structure stands in the centre, flaunting its modern leanings. A vibrant piece of art on the wall above, and a profusion of lamps and artefacts complete the look.
Much like a modern day house with a tale to tell, the façade of this seemingly serious looking home, gets into a playful mood as we survey its various corners. A ladder-like structure sits atop the building, creating a bright walk-through, while the many facets of the white villa come into sight from the front as well as the backyard. The overall appeal of the home lies in the play of lines outside and the balance of layers and levels indoors.
The den sits right next to the living room, with just a step to separate the two. Serious entertaining in the living room makes way for some fun in the den, with its grey couch and blue accents. The blue armchair is a pretty retro one, while the wooden wall at the far end houses the TV. Lighting in a neat row on the ceiling, lends a hushed tone to the area. A black rug adds oodles of style to match the electric blue and soothing grey hues.
The dining area is a lot of fun with the play of hues and textures. Two cloud-like ceiling lamps cast a stunning white glow below. The long table is in stone and wood with a moulded stand to hold the long slab. The chairs are lightweight and designed in a minimalist modern style. On the right, a large mirror steals the show with a side board in an unpolished finish adding a classy yet grounded touch.
One of the kitchens of this home is delightfully colourful, without being overwhelming. The backsplash is not just restricted to the stove area. It goes on to envelope two of the walls of this open kitchen, with tiles featuring soothing patterns and pretty colour play. The wooden and granite accents in the chimney, cabinet and island come out to play with chrome appliances, while the quirky blue stools match the subtle blues in the tiled walls. A wooden picnic style table sits nearby for a refreshing breakfast, and offers an unhindered view of the blue swimming pool.
Step outside on to the deck and get ready to make a splash! The L shaped pool stands waiting with its pristine blue waters, glittering under the sun. Beams stand overhead, extending the shaded deck to connect with the pool with its solid wooden pillars, while rattan recliners and neatly folded towels at the other side make for an inviting look.
With a high artistic factor at play, this home combines various elements and textures to bring out the best that modern architecture has to offer. Yet, comfort is a regular ingredient in this amazing treat and retreat for the senses!