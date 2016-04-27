An Ultramodern House With A Hidden Secret

Modern architecture and design, one of the most beloved styles, emerged in countless Western countries after World War I. This style went through a profound transformation with various experimental phases in terms of architecture, design, patterns, and textures. The combination of functionalist and eclectic design is what forms modern style. Through the years, designers and architects have used modern style as a form of self-expression. Modern style is reflected in the post-and-beam structure with a flat or broad low-pitched gable or shed roof. The use of exposed structure with an expressive use of modern materials and incorporation of landscaped areas contribute to the main architectural and design element of modern style.

Today on homify 360 we tour the gorgeous Bahaus style home designed by Puschmann Architecture in Recklinghausen, Germany. The sharp lines and muted color palette of modern style are clearly visible in the architecture of this house. With wooden framework gracing the interiors of the house, this structure is an architectural masterpiece. So without further ado, let’s explore this ultramodern house!