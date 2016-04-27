An Ultramodern House With A Hidden Secret

Modern architecture and design, one of the most beloved styles, emerged in countless Western countries after World War I. This style went through a profound transformation with various experimental phases in terms of architecture, design, patterns, and textures. The combination of functionalist and eclectic design is what forms modern style. Through the years, designers and architects have used modern style as a form of self-expression. Modern style is reflected in the post-and-beam structure with a flat or broad low-pitched gable or shed roof. The use of exposed structure with an expressive use of modern materials and incorporation of landscaped areas contribute to the main architectural and design element of modern style.
Today on homify 360 we tour the gorgeous Bahaus style home designed by Puschmann Architecture in Recklinghausen, Germany. The sharp lines and muted color palette of modern style are clearly visible in the architecture of this house. With wooden framework gracing the interiors of the house, this structure is an architectural masterpiece. So without further ado, let’s explore this ultramodern house!
The perfect display of modern architecture, this house features all the strong elements associated with modern style. Sharp lines, subtle color palette, and exposed flat roofs define the look of this structure. The incorporation of geometric elements further enhance the architectural beauty of this house.
While the exterior of the house perfectly captures modern style, the interiors of the house play with elements drawn from contemporary style. The contrasting theme of lightly shaded wood against stark white walls gives the space an elegant feel. A gorgeous subtle-toned L-shaped sofa set takes center stage in the living room and is embellished with deep purple cushions for a hint of vibrancy!
The elements of contemporary style are reflected in the design and décor of the stairway. A stunning combination, the white shade blends gorgeously with the brown shade of the wood. The slanted window panel facing the stairwell allows the inflow of air and natural light.
In a typical modern fashion, the backyard of the house captures the sharp lines of modern style. Surrounded by lush foliage, the trimmed landscape proves to be one of the best places to escape after a long, tiring day. The designer has incorporated ample space into the backyard of the house, making it the perfect place for picnics or barbecues with family and friends.
We end this exhilarating home tour back to the entrance of the house. Surrounded with greenery in various styles, this modern house incorporates a natural element into its design. The perfectly placed windows across the house ensures the inflow of air and natural light.
