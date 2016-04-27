A home from another galaxy

Contemporary style is one of the most evolving styles in the world of design and architecture. Encompassing of elements developed from the 20th century, contemporary style changes and incorporates the latest trends. A versatile style, you can modify your idea of contemporary style to suit your personal taste and personality. The soft curves, the bold color palette, and the addition of unique forms into the décor and architecture is what makes contemporary style so beloved in the interior design and architecture community. Designers and architects across the world have used this style as a base and put their own twist to it. That’s the beauty of contemporary style!
Today on homify 360 we explore the interiors of a luxurious residential villa designed by Maple Design Studio, an interior architectural firm based in Mumbai, India. The designers have implemented the bold colors and elements of contemporary style with the distinct elements of classical style. Contrasting designs and styles clash in the interiors of this house to create something incredibly breathtaking! So let’s dive into this home tour, shall we?
We begin our tour in the first bedroom of this luxurious villa. The interiors of the bedroom are dominated with an overwhelming but beautiful combination of various patterns and textures. One wall of the bedroom features four different panels in different shades, patterns, and textures. The designer has highlighted this wall with an exquisite decorative mirror. Well-placed ceiling lights illuminate the bedroom, bringing out its luxurious side.
You can clearly see how exquisite and stylish the bedroom is! A gorgeous abstract wall painting hangs above the headboard of the king-size bed in muted tones. The designer has furnished the room with minimal but distinct furniture. A stunning trunk is placed at the foot of the bed for a more classic feel. Two-toned armchairs with a beautiful purple throw are placed in the corner of the room and flanked with another abstract painting. A uniquely formed coffee table is placed between them, bringing out the contemporary element.
For more ideas, check out these bedroom designs!
The wooden theme flows effortlessly into the décor of the second bedroom as well. The designer has highlighted the interiors of this space with a burst of colour by incorporating purple shades into décor accessories and bed linen. One wall of the bedroom comprises of a wooden panel that’s highlighted with a row of lights.
A chaise lounge in a purple printed fabric with a gorgeous silver cushion sits below the wooden panel in the bedroom. The designer has added a touch of opulence to the bedroom with a stunning 8-light chandelier in tones of white and golden. Dark purple shades across the room increase the luxury factor of the room!
Opulence and sheer beauty are the words to describe the interiors of this gorgeous villa. If you liked this home tour, have a look at this beautiful contemporary escape in Delhi.