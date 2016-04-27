A home from another galaxy

Contemporary style is one of the most evolving styles in the world of design and architecture. Encompassing of elements developed from the 20th century, contemporary style changes and incorporates the latest trends. A versatile style, you can modify your idea of contemporary style to suit your personal taste and personality. The soft curves, the bold color palette, and the addition of unique forms into the décor and architecture is what makes contemporary style so beloved in the interior design and architecture community. Designers and architects across the world have used this style as a base and put their own twist to it. That’s the beauty of contemporary style!

Today on homify 360 we explore the interiors of a luxurious residential villa designed by Maple Design Studio, an interior architectural firm based in Mumbai, India. The designers have implemented the bold colors and elements of contemporary style with the distinct elements of classical style. Contrasting designs and styles clash in the interiors of this house to create something incredibly breathtaking! So let’s dive into this home tour, shall we?