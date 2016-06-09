A Residential Bungalow in Bhuj Full of Splendour

Today on homify 360, we explore the beautiful house designed by Design KKarma, an architectural firm based in Mumbai, India. In the beautiful city of Bhuj in Gujarat, this palatial residential house is an architectural masterpiece. The designer has built the house with elements of contemporary and rustic styles, creating something distinct and making the house stand out in its neighbourhood. Gable roofs, a contrasting color palette, and a selection of patterns lend a unique style to the design of the house. While the exteriors of the house are decorated with muted colors, the interiors tell another story. Bold patterned flooring, contemporary furniture and rustic decor accessories really amp up the Indian style of this residential house.

Are you excited to have a glimpse into this stunning residential house?