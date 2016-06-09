A Residential Bungalow in Bhuj Full of Splendour

Today on homify 360, we explore the beautiful house designed by Design KKarma, an architectural firm based in Mumbai, India. In the beautiful city of Bhuj in Gujarat, this palatial residential house is an architectural masterpiece. The designer has built the house with elements of contemporary and rustic styles, creating something distinct and making the house stand out in its neighbourhood. Gable roofs, a contrasting color palette, and a selection of patterns lend a unique style to the design of the house. While the exteriors of the house are decorated with muted colors, the interiors tell another story. Bold patterned flooring, contemporary furniture and rustic decor accessories really amp up the Indian style of this residential house.
The exterior of the house is built with a regal look with resemblance to the old Indian palaces. The entrance to the house is covered with a pastel colored gable roof and the wall surrounding the house features contrasting panels of brown and orange. Tall white columns, a pastel roof, and sharp arches make this residentia bungalow an architectural beauty.
While the color palette of the living room is designed with neutral shades of beige and brown, the désigner has turned it up a notch with the addition of a vibrant, abstract wall painting. A floating media cabinet is placed besides the painting, giving space for all the media accessories.
The abstract theme flows effortlessly into the decor of the dining room as well. A gorgeous abstract wallpaper in a burnt orange shade defines the rustic style of the dining room. Intricately designed windows further enhance the rustic appeal of the room.
Luxury is defined by one element—a circular bed in the bedroom. A stunning circular bed, in shades of brown, takes center stage in the bedroom. The designer has further enhanced the look of the space with the bold patterned flooring and the abstract walls.
The children's room of this beautiful residential bungalow marks the end of the home tour. The designer has furnished this bright space with an interactive bunk bed that features a slide, allowing the children to have fun in the solace of their room.
Bold, abstract-oriented, and distinct, this residential bungalow reveled in its design.