Your bed can be better! Simple tricks to beautify your sleeping area

India is a tropical country and it is not uncommon to see people using mosquito nets over their beds as mosquito menace is prevalent in most parts of the country. But this may not always be dreary looking. You can certainly pretty it up by installing sturdy and preferably matching posts and cover the entire area in a dreamy pink colored net. If not a mosquito net, use light drapes and you have your very own grand bed to sleep on and enjoy.

Isn't it amazing that there is so much that can be added on to a simple bed and turn it from regular to something so special and personal? Whatever be your vice, books, vintage stuff or a desire to make everything neat and tidy, pour the ideas out in the bedroom and you have your unique private space to indulge in. Go on and try these simple tricks and beautyfy your sleeping area. We bet you wont regret it!