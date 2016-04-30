Useful things you can do with an old mattress

It's that time when you decide to spruce up the house and take stock of things that need repair, replacement or refurbishment. Of many other things, your mattress is finally done its time and now it needs to be gotten rid of. An old mattress can be a nuisance if overused! It can be a source of many back aches, breeding ground for germs (that's right, remember those spills you had many years ago) and cause social embarrassment (a guest comes visiting and sinks right in or can feel those springs!).

Another situation, you have re-designed the bedroom and the new bed calls for a new mattress. Out goes the old mattress again! But what do you do with the mattress, now that you have a new one? It is a huge piece so you cannot simply dump it your garbage. Here is an ideabook that helps you deal with it. Some ideas that will allow you to dump the mattress responsibly, recycle or upcycle it to a whole new thing. Have a look!