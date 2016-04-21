7 Magic DIY ideas to help you stay organised

Whether you live in mansion or a compact two bedroom apartment, keeping things organized is always a challenge. We usually have more stuff than we need, and naturally clutter tends to get in our way! But an organized space not only looks better, it also boosts productivity and makes you more efficient. Above all, an organized home brings down everyone’s stress levels; when you know where the keys, wallet etc are, you won’t feel hassled trying to find them. And when you’re less anxious, your mind and body will automatically feel healthier. Thus organizing a home has a direct relationship with your mental and physical well being.

Organizing your abode can also save you money. Do you often end up buying multiple pens, creams, etc only because you can’t find them when you need them? But if everything had a designated place and stayed there, then this wouldn’t have happened. And here, we will particularly discuss organizational hacks which won’t be heavy on your pockets. Instead of expensive store bought storage systems, you can try out these DIY ideas for de-cluttering your home.