Turn your boring ceiling into something magical!

Many people often neglect decorating their ceilings, yet every time you lie down, you find yourself staring at a boring, blank ceiling. It can actually be quite a disappointment, especially if you've put a lot of time and effort into decorating your home. If you think there's nothing much you can do to decorate a ceiling, think again. In fact, there is a myriad of options for turning your boring ceiling into something interesting, and it's fairly easy to achieve without overspending.
Decorating your ceiling is also a great solution for a cracked or badly stained ceiling. There are many simple ways you can cover up the damage, and make your ceiling look great at the same time. Redoing a ceiling is also a great opportunity to fix some basic design flaws. For example, a room with a high, formal ceiling can feel cozier when painted with a warm or dark color. On the other hand, lighter colours on the ceiling can make a room look larger than it is. As a general rule of thumb when decorating ceilings, keep things proportional, and save the bold patterns for large rooms, and the dainty ones for small rooms.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration through this idea guide. Please continue reading to discover some brilliant ceiling ideas that add great style, boost architectural beauty, and cover flaws.
A plain white ceiling can look pretty amazing if you add some interesting LED lights.Turn your lighting fixtures from being solely functional to a conversation piece. Try searching online for do-it-yourself chandelier projects and ways you can easily create an amazing light fixture to spice up a room. You can also browse through lighting designs here on homify for more new ideas and refreshing inspiration. However, if you have a ceiling fan in the way, you might want to consider beautifying that instead by painting the blades or buying new decorative blades.
Painting your ceiling is one way of giving your plain white boring ceiling a pick-me-up. Pictured here, we see a black ceiling with an ornate ceiling medallion in the middle, striking a beautiful contrast with the white walls in the room. White walls with a black ceiling add mystery and depth to a room, while also making the ceiling appear lower and resulting in a cosier room.
If the walls of your room are a darker colour, try painting your ceiling a lighter colour. Light or bright colours on the ceiling will make your room seem more spacious. You can also try painting the ceiling the same colour as the walls for a more cohesive look. To add a fun twist, try painting a pattern such as stripes or a checkerboard pattern. If you're really up for a challenge, you can even paint a mural on your ceiling.
Wallpaper is a simple and easy way to decorate the ceiling, and there is a myriad of designs to choose from. You can select regular wallpaper with various patterns and colours, or forced perspective wallpaper such as the one pictured here. The awesome thing about using forced perspective wallpaper on the ceiling is that it can completely transform the architectural design of the room. For example, the forced perspective wallpaper pictured here makes the ceiling look higher than it is, and
cracks open to reveal the sky. A great alternative to wallpaper are wall decals, which you can stick in any position you like on the ceiling.
If you're looking for a rustic look, try adding wood beams to your ceiling. You can choose various shades and patterns of wood depending on the colours and patterns present in the room. You can also add a layer of patterned wallpaper before adding the wood beams as pictured here, for a more intricate look. Wood beams are great for enhancing the country style look, and tend to make spaces cosier and more natural.
The lovely curved wooden beam ceiling pictured here is designed by Arttus, interior architects based in South Petherton, England.
Essentially, a false ceiling is a suspended ceiling that covers the actual concrete ceiling. One of the main advantages of false ceilings are that they cover up unsightly electrical cables and wiring. False ceilings are also great for small spaces as you can elaborately decorate a room without taking up any usable space.
False ceilings are made using a combination of many materials such as laminate, gypsum, and wood. They can be further enhanced by adding colourful LED lights.
To add an artistic touch to your ceiling, try hanging an interesting art sculpture that you've bought or created yourself. You can create a beautiful large wreath-like sculpture by using branches and twigs to hang on your ceiling if you're going for the natural look.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and ideas, have a look at 6 simple ways to have flooring that stands out.