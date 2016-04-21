Turn your boring ceiling into something magical!

Many people often neglect decorating their ceilings, yet every time you lie down, you find yourself staring at a boring, blank ceiling. It can actually be quite a disappointment, especially if you've put a lot of time and effort into decorating your home. If you think there's nothing much you can do to decorate a ceiling, think again. In fact, there is a myriad of options for turning your boring ceiling into something interesting, and it's fairly easy to achieve without overspending.

Decorating your ceiling is also a great solution for a cracked or badly stained ceiling. There are many simple ways you can cover up the damage, and make your ceiling look great at the same time. Redoing a ceiling is also a great opportunity to fix some basic design flaws. For example, a room with a high, formal ceiling can feel cozier when painted with a warm or dark color. On the other hand, lighter colours on the ceiling can make a room look larger than it is. As a general rule of thumb when decorating ceilings, keep things proportional, and save the bold patterns for large rooms, and the dainty ones for small rooms.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration through this idea guide. Please continue reading to discover some brilliant ceiling ideas that add great style, boost architectural beauty, and cover flaws.