Small Apartment in India? Here's how to make the most of your couch

Finally, if you really want a sofa set for your living room, opt for one which can be moved and later put together like a bed. The white leather couch here is a perfect example of this. A two seater couch, with two two side stools of the same size as the modular sections of the couch will do the trick. However, this is not a very convenient solution as moving furniture requires effort, and should only be considered if you don't like any of the other ideas. A futon is a another great solution if your living room is also your bedroom / guest bedroom. Here are 5 funky futons for 5 different tastes.