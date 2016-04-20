Small Apartment in India? Here's how to make the most of your couch

While a nice big and comfy 5 or 6 seater sofa set might be what you want to put in your home, space often ends up being an issue. So if you are in such a situation and have a tiny living room in a compact home, the best thing is to opt for a single couch and get more out of it. Are you clueless about how to do this? Well do not fret. Here are 6 simple tips to make the most of your couch!
If you are going to settle for just one couch in your living room, opting for an L shaped one is a great option. This way you will have more seating space, will cover two sides of your living room and make it look fuller, and the longer side can even be used for lying down during the day . A couch like the one in this living room designed by NAVMITI DESIGNS from Pune is modular and compact, and the perfect seating solution for a cramped living room. You can even opt for a modular couch with a extended armrests like this that double up as side tables.
Another simple way to get more out of your couch, is to opt for one which has recliners in it. Instead of a single 'Lazy Boy' reclining chair, these days you get couches which have 2 or 3 recliners in the same sofa. Invest in such a couch, so that you can use it as a regular couch when guests come over, but also turn it into a reclining chair at the push of a button or handle, and laze around in it while watching TV, or enjoy a good movie cuddled together on a date night.
While sofa bed's have many variations, the old fashioned one's with pull out beds are ugly and would make your living room look drab. If you want your living room to look sleek and modern, opt for a convertible couch like this one which is a comfortable leather couch at all times, but can also be straightened out into a bed for guests. Go for a convertible couch which has a slender metal or wooden frame and a silk or leather padding, so that it is both functional and beautiful.
Another funky way to get more out of your couch, is to go for a bunk-bed couch. Such modern couches have a pull out section that blends in with the rest of the couch, like the one in this quirky nail-cutter shaped couch designed by PREETHAM INTERIOR DESIGNER from Mangaluru. Unlike the pull out beds of yore, today's bunk-bed couches make your living room look good and show that multifunctional furniture needn't be boring!
If you don't have space for a big couch, you certainly are in dire need of more storage options as well. So a couch with a storage will be the perfect addition to your tiny living room. Be it a couch with a wooden frame which has drawers below like here, or a couch that opens up mechanically like a hydraulic bed, there are many options in the market. Choose one which fits your space and needs the most, but remember getting an additional storage space, no matter how small is always useful.
Finally, if you really want a sofa set for your living room, opt for one which can be moved and later put together like a bed. The white leather couch here is a perfect example of this. A two seater couch, with two two side stools of the same size as the modular sections of the couch will do the trick. However, this is not a very convenient solution as moving furniture requires effort, and should only be considered if you don't like any of the other ideas. A futon is a another great solution if your living room is also your bedroom / guest bedroom. Here are 5 funky futons for 5 different tastes.