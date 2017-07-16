A stunning and glamorous home in Mumbai

Check out the stylish study area with a wall mounted desk in a soft pine finish that works really nicely with the rest of the bedroom decor. Between the desk and the shelf, a TV finds its home for some entertainment. The other side is a window of glass offering a stunning view of the outdoors. Red chairs match the art behind the bed. This home brings in a comfortable vibe even in its uber sleek and modern surroundings, while its many corners make way for art and artistic lighting. The striking quality of the home remains its colour combination and we love the plush elements that make it a comfortable space.

Looking for more inspiration. Check out An Indian home exploding with style!