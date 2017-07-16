A stunning and glamorous home in Mumbai

Here is a house that flaunts the most unlikely of combination and yet makes it seem the most natural and glamourous. Grey and gold, the unlikely bed fellows, come together in this residence thanks to a very innovative team of interior design architects from Maple Studio—and create one of the most stunning home interiors we have ever seen. This union of colours makes it clear that it must not be confused as intimidating, since a host of characters come in to generate a warm and comforting vibe. Full of striking designer accents, and sleek ideas, this is a house that will be easy to remember. Lets begin exploring this stunning house now!
The grandeur of the living rooms sets the stage for some sophisticated fun. The stone tiled wall stands out in its white and grey waves as the padded wall nearby houses a stunning modern art sculpture, with a light shining down on it from its designated spot in the ceiling. The living room is cosy with a plush white and beige sectional on one side, and modern with glossy black surfaces dotting the area. Gold makes its presence felt in various understated touches, yet out favourite remains the gold alcove created for the chandelier in the ceiling.
The first thing that catches your eye when you enter the dining area is the larger than life and very modern crystal chandelier that hangs over the dining table, literally dwarfing it. The beautiful black glossy table and its white classic button upholstered chairs meet their match in a black and white side board that stands to a side with a sleek looking mirror to match the chandelier. The effect is tantalising and makes for a jaw dropping look.
The grey, black and white bedroom is a place that excites and relaxes the senses with its impeccable décor. The balance of elements and the play of lighting make this the ideal space to retreat to after a long day spent meeting the challenges of urban living. The white wardrobes are slim and stand against one wall, with open shelves in the corner, while the entry way to the room is marked by an impressive patterned wall with a stencil like appeal. A grid sits on the patterns in contrasting white to create an artistic touch. The stone idol of Lord Ganesh adds a soothing feel to this designer space. The low shelf runs right through the pillar towards the low bed and turns into night stands on either sides. The bed is done up with silken grey and white bedding while a huge painting of flowers in purple pink hues add a touch of luxury to the grey room.
The next bedroom in the residence is a magical modern jungle where a vibrant pattern catches your eye as soon as you enter the room. A robust looking play of black, white, red and mustard makes this space a stylish one as patterned artwork sits on the wall behind the bed and its soothing white headboard. The bed is a simple yet luxurious affair with white and teal dominating the space. The glossy translucent surface of the wardrobes nearby makes for a charming feel. The modern Oriental charm comes through in the art work as well as the lamps on the night stands.
Check out the stylish study area with a wall mounted desk in a soft pine finish that works really nicely with the rest of the bedroom decor. Between the desk and the shelf, a TV finds its home for some entertainment. The other side is a window of glass offering a stunning view of the outdoors. Red chairs match the art behind the bed. This home brings in a comfortable vibe even in its uber sleek and modern surroundings, while its many corners make way for art and artistic lighting. The striking quality of the home remains its colour combination and we love the plush elements that make it a comfortable space.
