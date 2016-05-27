A home in Tamil Nadu full of surprises!

Join us on a tour today to explore a beautiful family home located at Thopputhurai, the southern part of Tamil Nadu along the East coast. The spacious five-bedroom house is set on a one acre piece of land with a lovely lawn enhanced by a cascading water feature and an outdoor seating area. Although the house is located in a warm humid coastal climate with high humidity throughout the year, it still gets a fair amount cool breeze in the evenings because the house faces south.

This beautiful house of curves has a curved concave facade which gives the home an inviting appearance almost like the open arms of a person. The western side of the house is shielded with large overhang slabs, and the toilets were placed on the west side to act as buffers, shielding the house from the heat of the sun. This way the house is kept exceptionally cool during most of the daytime, and expensive air conditioning can be avoided during most part of the year. The terraces, verandas and balconies in front are also designed to take advantage of this cool Southern evening breeze. The long front veranda on the ground floor faces the lawn, shaded by a large curved porch on the front.

We hope you will find some interesting new ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this beautiful home shall we?