A home in Tamil Nadu full of surprises!

Join us on a tour today to explore a beautiful family home located at Thopputhurai, the southern part of Tamil Nadu along the East coast. The spacious five-bedroom house is set on a one acre piece of land with a lovely lawn enhanced by a cascading water feature and an outdoor seating area. Although the house is located in a warm humid coastal climate with high humidity throughout the year, it still gets a fair amount cool breeze in the evenings because the house faces south.
This beautiful house of curves has a curved concave facade which gives the home an inviting appearance almost like the open arms of a person. The western side of the house is shielded with large overhang slabs, and the toilets were placed on the west side to act as buffers, shielding the house from the heat of the sun. This way the house is kept exceptionally cool during most of the daytime, and expensive air conditioning can be avoided during most part of the year. The terraces, verandas and balconies in front are also designed to take advantage of this cool Southern evening breeze. The long front veranda on the ground floor faces the lawn, shaded by a large curved porch on the front.
We hope you will find some interesting new ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this beautiful home shall we?
The exterior of the house has been designed in such a way that the curves and bends helps to guide the breeze into the house in this south facing building. As you can see on the left hand side of the house, the curves have been combined with straight lines.The land around the house has been beautifully manicured and landscaped with functional and aesthetic pathways. Stainless steel handrails on the balconies and concrete pergolas add up to the beauty and functionality of the house. Some parts of the exterior of this house have been finished with stone cladding for easy maintenance purposes.
The beautiful house of curves featured in this tour is designed by Ansari and Associates, architects based in Chennai, India.
Pictured here, we see a night view of the garden patio area with artificial lighting effects.The garden patio area has been designed with a raised seating area covered with a modern tensile structure. The curvaceous landscape design coordinates with home's facade and exteriors. From here, one can see the pretty cascading water feature in the middle and relax in a green garden accompanied by the peaceful sound of falling water.
An internal courtyard with a glass-covered fish pond was added to give the home a sense of abundance reflected and diffused in plenty of sunlight and fresh air. The internal courtyard brings nature into the house to enhance the 'climatic' and 'nature theme' used throughout the house.
The internal courtyard has light coloured stone cladding with contrasting wooden strips and niches with pebble flooring to highlight the corner area, making it a focal feature point. It's also the perfect space for an indoor garden. Pictured here, we see that the indoor garden is kept minimal and simple, making it a low maintenance garden.
The formal dining area has been designed with rich wooden paneling and onyx marble for an elegant look. Sleek, modern looking shelves display fine crockery, while two way display units with clear glass serve as a partition in the entrance to the dining area, acting as a focal point in the dining area. Onyx marble around the dining room further enhance the display area, as do the decorative wooden false ceiling and wall panelling.
The beautiful black granite counter top and white cabinets create a striking colour contrast scheme in this kitchen. The floor is also covered in beautiful black granite, creating a sense of continuity and wholesomeness in the kitchen. The great thing about black granite other than its aesthetics is that it is easy to maintain and can look clean even when it's actually dirty. The kitchen's functionality is further enhanced by a utility counter with full height cabinets to help organise the kitchen work area well.
One of the unique things about the design of this house is that it has a dressing room and a toilet which is divided in to dry and wet area. The dressing room is basically made up of the mirror unit framed with beautiful rose wood. A small partition layered with butch glass separates the sink area from the dressing room, making this bathroom spacious and multi-functional.
The family room is an ideal space for all kind of recreational activities and relaxing. Curved glass wall in the first floor creates an open feel in the family room which overlooks the landscape garden in through the balcony. This means plenty of natural light and expansive views of the outside world.
We hope you've enjoyed the tour of this house as much as we have.