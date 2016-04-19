An Indian home like no other!

The lush green backyard has plenty of stone and lighting for company as it wraps around the home to make it an airy and open space. This particular area is our favourite with the wooden gate and the brick fireplace with a fountain of light built into the wall. The chalet like look has been achieved here with the design of the fireplace. The path is lined with grass and wide stone slabs. This home beckons you to come inside and relax in the airy environs that have glimpses of the outdoors peeping in through the walls of glass. The home brings the classic and the modern together for a look that is unmatched and understated.

