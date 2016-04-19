An Indian home like no other!

Modern day elegance is a design theme that combines the classic with the minimal to bring in elements like a soothing colour scheme and lighting to create a look that scores high in the design game. The elegance of this home, designed by Ansariand Associates in Mumbai, is set on a modern canvas. Known as the Passage House, this residence is expansive and high on style. Take the tour with us to know more!
The façade juts out in its diagonal setting to put its most stylish foot forward. The designer look starts to overwhelm the senses from the very first glance as the neat porch and its pretty lighting comes into plain view. The wood element of the home also greets you here and makes for a warm entrance.
We love the the modern focus of the design scheme that greets you in the entryway. This porch area is made up of white marble underfoot and modern looking light installations overhead. The stone tiled square entryway holding the glass windows and wooden doors makes a good first impression, while the glass cubicle like structure sitting to the side piques one’s attention.
The living room is set in a glass walled alcove that shows off the lush green and stone area sitting in the backyard. The open space brings in a beautiful view and lots of natural light, breaking the overwhelming classiness of the beautiful living room. The living room itself has been done up in soothing shades of beige with lots of flat wooden squared lighting suspended from the ceiling, and holding the space in a warm golden glow. The marble flooring and solid furniture bring the classic and the modern together.
The classic look of the dining room is all thanks to the play of solid wood which has been rendered in sleek, modern lines for a fusion and eclectic look. A patch of colour stands between the two floor to ceiling glass cabinets, while lighting makes this wall and the inmates of the cabinets come alive. A line up of light installations in squares can be seen on the ceiling as the expansive glass wall stands regally to one side, letting the outdoors join in all the dining fun! Marble lines the floors and matches step with the white walls.
Amongst all the well-appointed and stylish bedrooms of the home, this one stands out due to the play of two shades of wooden polish and textures. The soft brown and the robust brown take on designer proportions as they are used on the wardrobes and doors as well as the outlines to make a subtle statement in style. The platform bed also brings in these two shades and finishes. The soft brown caresses the bed, while the darker hue leaves a slim line of style before becoming a nightstand on the side. Right above the bed, a panel of similar wood lines the ceiling with patches of dark brown wood to hold the recessed lighting. The effect is soothing yet tantalising!
The lush green backyard has plenty of stone and lighting for company as it wraps around the home to make it an airy and open space. This particular area is our favourite with the wooden gate and the brick fireplace with a fountain of light built into the wall. The chalet like look has been achieved here with the design of the fireplace. The path is lined with grass and wide stone slabs. This home beckons you to come inside and relax in the airy environs that have glimpses of the outdoors peeping in through the walls of glass. The home brings the classic and the modern together for a look that is unmatched and understated.
