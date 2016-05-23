A Bungalow in Bhuj that is alive with colours and joy

Today we take you on a tour of a house in Bhuj, Gujarat. If there is one word which could describe the interiors of this home, then it probably would be joyful. The designers at Design Kkarma in Mumbai, have taken colour and pattern play to a whole new level of understated rustic modern fusion and created a look that portrays happiness. This bungalow borrows from the vibrant leanings of the culture predominant in this area, and brings out subtle hues that render a soothing touch to the décor. As a result, the designers have managed to create an underscore of happiness as the main element of design that runs unhindered through the house. Take a tour and know more!
The living room does not merely marry colours – but it also brings out the best in two very divergent themes. The vibrant and the soothing meet here in a perfect balance that is eye catching even as it is relaxing. The green sectional sofa with its blue and yellow throw pillows sits pretty on a white marble floor. Next to it a rustic wooden bench with a raw appeal waits for the visitor to grace it. A similar, longer bench along the opposite wall holds the entertainment centre as a pink peach hue makes an appearance on this wall holding the TV. An interesting looking staircase – part winding, part spiral, wholly linear – makes a stylish dent with its planks that match the benches in the room.
A rustic mud colour has been married with a subtle red hue to bring out a shade that is soothing yet bright. On the other side of the dual toned façade, a pista green shade makes an appearance for a rather playful looking vibe. The box style windows next to the front door add a touch of classic quirkiness. A wooden door and some greenery greet you as you approach the entryway.
Art is the hallmark of Bhuj, especially with its mud paintings with subtle earthy colours and mirrored prettiness. This has been well imbibed in the home’s dining room with a titled table top. The wrought iron dining table with its chairs has a rich looking tile in mustard and black, sitting in all its oval glory on the table top. The lamps hanging over it add to the artistic appeal as it casts a glow on the tile.
Sitting right across the dining area is the modern kitchen with its cream, white and terracotta hues. The brownish counter tops takes off into ninety degree angles along the sides of this L shaped kitchen to house neat cabinets and drawers in yellow and white. The matt finish brings out the rustic vibe that is a part and parcel of this home’s design scheme. The beige tile goes halfway up the wall, making for stylish innings. A pristine marble floor completes the look and matches step with the gleaming chrome appliances.
The soothing shade that sits between pink and saffron has been taken and used in this nook for a meditative aura. A simple wooden wall mounted section holds a wooden throne on which an idol sits. Curtains stand by for privacy with a vibe that is calm and cocoon like. Simple lighting shines down on the framed picture.
Green and blue add a bright patch to the bedroom. This modern bedroom has a simple bed with an extended night stand that sits conveniently under a mirror to double as a shelf for essentials and cosmetics as well. The sheer practical design in this room makes it a comfortable one. Blue bedding in a calm oceanic hue adds a pop of colour to the room.
This home is a confluence of comfort, bright colours and a strong soothing vibe. The best part is that the simple design lets the colours and lines do all the talking in every area of the home.
