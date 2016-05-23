A Bungalow in Bhuj that is alive with colours and joy

Green and blue add a bright patch to the bedroom. This modern bedroom has a simple bed with an extended night stand that sits conveniently under a mirror to double as a shelf for essentials and cosmetics as well. The sheer practical design in this room makes it a comfortable one. Blue bedding in a calm oceanic hue adds a pop of colour to the room.

This home is a confluence of comfort, bright colours and a strong soothing vibe. The best part is that the simple design lets the colours and lines do all the talking in every area of the home.

