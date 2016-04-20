A beautiful home exploding with colour and hapiness in Mumbai

There is something special about Morocco. Situated on the edge of the Mediterranean, this North African country is renowned across the world as the melting pot of art and cultures. The Moroccan style décor is loved for its opulence, mystery, rich and bold colours, intricate patterns and geometric designs.
Today, we are in the mood to take you on a tour of the classic Moroccan-style apartment. For those who wish to explore the grandeur of ‘Mediterranean vibe’, this fantastic contemporary apartment serves the purpose confidently. For this purpose, we have created the tour of mainly the bedrooms which embrace the Moroccon style along with the opulent living room. So let's get started with the tour of this fabulous Moroccan style apartment designed by Maple Studio Design, one of the finest interior architects in Mumbai.
One thing strikes you immediately about this Mumbai apartment. Each room is filled with plush decor in contrast colours and embellished with a heavy pattern, similar to a full-blown Moroccan house. The alluring drapes inspired by the desert life, mind-blowing patterns, and large windows are some of the characterized elements of a classic Middle Eastern Moroccan architecture incorporated in this modern property. For this reason, the contemporary home is much-loved for its ornate appeal.
The first thing in this apartment’s living room that will amaze you is the use of vibrant colours. This clearly depicts a devoted Moroccan theme, fitting in appropriate Moroccan elements. It certainly marks a big difference in today’s modern interior. The neutral backdrop in grey simply looks damn good! The elite, warm yellow sofa is a great choice ensuring utmost opulence and comfort. Once owned, you can even fill the room with lavish decor in complementary colours, striking patterns to make it appear more like a Moroccan home. In this stunning room, never miss to gaze at the grand mirror, terrific ceiling patterns, plush textures and awe-inspiring lights.
It is brilliantly personalized with a wooden touch, the wooden flooring. While having a look at the fabulous decor and colours, don’t forget the vital element in this living room, the lighting. It adds a great personality to this Moroccan makeover. The special and unique Moroccan light fixtures are gleaming additions. It is also combined with other basics, like the widely recognized vintage antiques, Moroccan carpets and more! This Moroccan living room is a gripping oasis of creativity and shades.
This bedroom is awash with purple and gold which makes a splendid style statement! This private sanctuary is inspired by a Moroccan theme that balances both contemporary flamboyance and the elegant trend. With unusual patterns, startling hues and artwork, the Moroccan-inspired bedroom in the apartment is the ultimate area portraying visual radiance and luxuriousness. The exciting bedroom assures a romantic setting with its rich blend of colour and contemporary interior embellishment. Custom-designed bed and rich gold glittery cabinet design transforms this into a wonderful retreat. It also complements dazzling collections of pillows, wall hanging decor, and incredible lighting.
The minute you enter this room, the thing that strikes you the most are the lovely geometric shapes imprinted on the purple wall paper. Embracing the bold and the extravagant style, the bedroom celebrates the Moroccon spirit through bright colours, vibrant texture and geometric patterns set against neutral backgrounds.
Splashes of gold, reminiscent of the desert, plush textures and beautiful patterns adds a touch of grandeur to this bedroom. The custom-made bed is luxuriously white with black thrown in as the choice of bedding colour to add a vibrant contrast. In this Moroccan-inspired bedroom, the bed invites you to climb in and unwind. A grey rug is also thrown in as a contrast to the vibrant hardwood floor that creates a comforting yet relaxing vibe around the place. This house stays away from the heavy and intricate style that usually defines the traditional Moroccon decor and moves more towards a modern interpretation of the style, hence adding a much more sleeker finish.
If you want more inspiration for home decor, here is An Indian home exploding with style!