A beautiful home exploding with colour and hapiness in Mumbai

There is something special about Morocco. Situated on the edge of the Mediterranean, this North African country is renowned across the world as the melting pot of art and cultures. The Moroccan style décor is loved for its opulence, mystery, rich and bold colours, intricate patterns and geometric designs.

Today, we are in the mood to take you on a tour of the classic Moroccan-style apartment. For those who wish to explore the grandeur of ‘Mediterranean vibe’, this fantastic contemporary apartment serves the purpose confidently. For this purpose, we have created the tour of mainly the bedrooms which embrace the Moroccon style along with the opulent living room. So let's get started with the tour of this fabulous Moroccan style apartment designed by Maple Studio Design, one of the finest interior architects in Mumbai.