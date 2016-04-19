6 ways you should give your home an oriental touch

Prints of ancient Egyptian people and Gods on papyrus scrolls is a hallmark of Oriental Egypt. Nowadays cheap copies of these are found everywhere, and can be easily framed in one's home like this Egyptian style painting curated by SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS. Such a painting is both affordable and exotic and with an ornate golden frame like here, they will make a more authentic impact. Decorative items like busts of ancient Egyptian Gods and Godesses, trays and spoons with carved heads of people in ancient Egyptian attire, and even cushions covers and wallpapers with such prints are easily available in the market these days. If your style is more Italian than Egyptian, here are 6 simple tips to create an Italian country style home in India.