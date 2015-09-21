Create an industrial style for your living room

The industrial style is not just a style, is a way of living. It is very well known by the people who live in big cities, who love art, fashion, and everything that has to do with the vibrant part of a city. Its trademark lies in the sharp lines, in changing the objects function, and in making every material and texture working together toward a common goal, rather than emphasizing the singularity of an object.

In the examples below the industrial style will reveal its power in highlighting the rawness of a living room, without hiding the imperfections and the flaws of a room.