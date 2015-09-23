Tips to bring nature into your balcony

Living in apartments the desire to be in the middle of nature can be every day higher and higher. So the balconies are the shorter and cheaper way to bring nature closer to us. Plants are a great way to decorate the balcony and to create some privacy from the curious neighbours. Also, if the balcony is situated near a crossroad, the air can be really polluted, and having plants in the balcony can filtrate the air your breathing in a cleaner and fresher one.
Take a look to the examples below and learn how to bring nature into your balcony.
If the privacy is required, then plants are a great way to separate yourself from the neighbor’s eyes. Placing a multitude of big plants on the handrail offers a lot of privacy and also, the green color reminds the lodger to go more often out on the balcony for some fresh air.
If someone wants to take more serious the balcony renovation, then Estudio Nicolas Pierry is a great inspiration. The big plants give some fresh color to the balcony and the little benches allow a longer and comfortable stay in this lovely place. The gravel from the floor brings nature closer to your feet, and also the wooden floor allows a relaxing barefoot walk.
There's always a solution to bring some color into the balcony, even if the place is not that big. This balcony is a perfect example that is no need of too much effort, in order to bring some nature into the balcony. All you needed are some flowerpots, some color, and why not, some bulrush to cover common white walls of the balcony. A little table and a chair will create a new space in the apartment to enjoy your morning coffee.
Here you can find more examples to decorate with flowers also the interior of an apartment.
If the view is too beautiful to be covered with plants, it doesn't mean that there is nothing to be done with this outside place of the apartment. In this balcony, the floor has been replaced with a dark wooden floor, and the left corner has been dedicated to a little piece of nature. The big plants give color to this dark balcony, and the ceramic mushrooms send you to a walk in the forest.
If you're lucky enough to have nature in front of your house, then a wooden table and two chairs is all you need to enjoy a spring or a summer day out on the balcony. And of course, some little plants to give some color to the balcony is never a bad idea.
This balcony is the perfect example for a more industrial but modern look. The small plants are sited on the red sandstone, and for more color two pink metal pillars have been placed near the handrail. And of course, don't forget about the comfortable armchair to enjoy a beautiful day in your own balcony.