Tips to bring nature into your balcony

Living in apartments the desire to be in the middle of nature can be every day higher and higher. So the balconies are the shorter and cheaper way to bring nature closer to us. Plants are a great way to decorate the balcony and to create some privacy from the curious neighbours. Also, if the balcony is situated near a crossroad, the air can be really polluted, and having plants in the balcony can filtrate the air your breathing in a cleaner and fresher one.

Take a look to the examples below and learn how to bring nature into your balcony.