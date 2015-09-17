A stylish Indian home

There is something about an Indian home that makes one feel warm, cozy, and comfortable. It instantly calms and soothes one and also brightens up your spirits. An Indian home is a gorgeous mix of rooted culture and borrowed design sensibilities. The use of wood and vibrant colours in abundance add character to Indian homes.

This article covers one such home designed by The Orange Lane. This home is the perfect blend of modern and traditional Indian sensibilities. It exudes timeless simplicity and sophistication at the same time. Read on to find out what makes this house shine.