A stylish Indian home

There is something about an Indian home that makes one feel warm, cozy, and comfortable. It instantly calms and soothes one and also brightens up your spirits. An Indian home is a gorgeous mix of rooted culture and borrowed design sensibilities. The use of wood and vibrant colours in abundance add character to Indian homes.
This article covers one such home designed by The Orange Lane. This home is the perfect blend of modern and traditional Indian sensibilities. It exudes timeless simplicity and sophistication at the same time. Read on to find out what makes this house shine.
The other side of this spacious living room features Diwan like seatings. The use of vibrant upholstery and throw cushions bring out the best of the Diwan's. The floor features three platforms of wood atop which sits a lovely centre table. This area gets a traditional look with the colourful ceiling lights. The Buddha figurine in a deep blue further adds charm to this space.
The spacious living room features strategically placed seating arrangements that is ideal when entertaining many people. It features sofa sets and a wooden centre table. The whole room is bathed in the warm radiance of the yellow lights that bring a warm ambience. It also features a window view.
The dining room exudes pure class with its simple yet eclectic pieces. An eight seater, the wooden rectangular table spells style. It is beautifully decorated with a vase at the centre. Take a look at this ideabook for more ideas on rectangular tables. The dark black wall as the backdrop adds a sense of rich and classic appeal. With the large round decorative feature, the beauty of the wall shines through even further.
This vibrant and stylish bedroom is reminiscent of a kaleidoscope. The bright hue of pink and orange and the fabric patchwork created on the wardrobe door really uplift the spirits of the room. It goes harmoniously well with the dark wooden flooring. A bed and wooden side table complete the look of this room.
Pure simplicity and elegance comes through in this lovely and warm room. The dark and rich hue of the wooden wall features the TV and entertainment unit. The wicker sofa and chair feature lovely throw pillows that add colour and charm to the room.
The Puja Room of this home sports a an effortlessly simple and charming look. The bright yellow doors add a dash of vibrancy to this room. Picture of various Gods and Goddesses from different faiths adorn the door. One is sure to feel calm and composed in this Puja Room.