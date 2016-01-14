Pomp and grandeur redefined

An exquisite dining area with a grand ambiance fits perfectly to the rest of this regal house.The motifs seen in the gold inlays on the wall and the fake ceiling create a continuation in the room, and a tranquil feeling of flow. The designs on the white floor also mimic the motifs on the walls and ceiling nicely. The use of mirrors in this dining area also makes the space feel much bigger than it actually is. We love how the big mirror on the wall is framed beautifully and lighted up splendidly.