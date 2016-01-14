Your browser is out-of-date.

Pomp and grandeur redefined

Asha Bogenfuerst
PINK PALACE, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
A house reminiscent of a Rajasthani palace, it's called the Pink Palace by NEX LVL Designs, the architects in Mumbai who designed it. The Pink Palace incorporates characteristic Rajasthani architecture with intricate ethnic designs such as Jallis, Jarokhas, and Chatris. The desires of the owners to have a regal home inspired by Rajasthani architecture and design, and compliant with vaastu shastra principles have been flawlessly manifested here. Let's take some vicarius pleasure in luxury living with the tour of this grand Rajasthani palace.

Lavish dining area

DINNING NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

DINNING

NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

An exquisite dining area with a grand ambiance fits perfectly to the rest of this regal house.The motifs seen in the gold inlays on the wall and the fake ceiling create a continuation in the room, and a tranquil feeling of flow. The designs on the white floor also mimic the motifs on the walls and ceiling nicely. The use of mirrors in this dining area also makes the space feel much bigger than it actually is. We love how the big mirror on the wall is framed beautifully and lighted up splendidly. 

Grand entrance

ENTRANCE NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

ENTRANCE

NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

The grand entrance to the Pink Palace is reminiscent of the entrance to a temple. The pink sandstone walls are carved with intricate ethnic designs and the gorgeous arched entrance gives you a grand welcome into a sacred space. The entryway is decorated with rangoli, deepas and plants, creating a traditional Indian homely welcome fit for a temple. 

Entrance lobby

ENTRANCE LOBBY NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

ENTRANCE LOBBY

NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

The entrance lobby has a neutral color scheme and an elegantly sophisticated ambiance. The high ceiling gives the entrance lobby a grand, regal look from another era, while the accent wall highlights the main door. A seating area with two single-seater chairs and a delicately beautiful centerpiece table and lamp is the main core of this area. 

Bathroom and walk-in closet

BATHROOM AND WALK IN WARDROBE ( MOTHERS ROOM ) NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

BATHROOM AND WALK IN WARDROBE ( MOTHERS ROOM )

NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

The spacious bathroom is built in with a walk-in closet to add that little bit of luxury that surely belongs in a Rajasthani palace. The wooden doors of the walk-in closet with its woven textures give the bathroom a cozy feel that fits wells with the other woody notes and earthy tones it is dominated by. Browse through some of these bathroom ideas on homify for more inspiration.

Extraordinary toilet

MASTER TOILET NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

MASTER TOILET

NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

This luxurious toilet has a throne fit for a king and queen of course! There is even a fan fitted in the toilet which is pretty rare, but actually quite a wonderful idea. A major part of the toilet walls are covered with huge mirrors, creating a spacious and bright toilet accentuated with various types of lighting. For more examples of luxury living, have a look at luxury penthouse living

The Pink Palace

EXTERIOR VIEW NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

EXTERIOR VIEW

NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.

It's called the Pink Palace because of the pink colored sandstone used to build the exteriors. This pink colored sandstone is a trademark signature of Rajasthan. In fact, Rajasthan is the largest sandstone producing state in India. The Pink Palace looks like a typical Rajasthani palace with its intricate ethnic designs and regal Rajasthani architecture such as the Jallis, Jarokhas, and Chatris. 

Which was your favorite room in the Pink Palace? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.


