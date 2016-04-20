6 Simple ways to have a flooring that stands out!

Although a pearly gray polished concrete floor can be beautiful, the wide variety of colour options for concrete we have today is difficult to say no to. Cement colouring can even have translucent, gem-like effects especially when used with concrete polishing.

Basically, there are two main ways to colour cement. One way is to sweep a dry pigment across the surface of freshly finished concrete.The other way is to mix wet concrete with powder or liquid pigments before it is poured. Although the first technique is quite easy to carry out, it has the disadvantage of being easily damaged. However, it's probably the best method for covering large areas of concrete. On the other hand, if you have a small project, the mixed method or the second technique is probably the best solution.

Keep in mind that understanding how to avoid and fix problems starts with understanding how the product works, as well as major factors that affect the final outcome. Most importantly you should know that colour for concrete is not a dye, stain or paint, instead they are pigments, either mined from the ground, or most often manufactured in huge chemical plants around the world. So how does concrete get coloured? Well, basically iron oxide pigment particles are ten times smaller in size then a particle of cement so when color is added to any cement based mix, the smaller pigment particles cover the larger cement particle. This is why the amount of color you need is based on the amount of cement you have.

For simple instructions on how to have a nice floor that stands out, please continue reading…